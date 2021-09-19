Take a look at these homes on the Saint Augustine market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

St. Augustine News Flash
St. Augustine News Flash
 4 days ago

(Saint Augustine, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Saint Augustine than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03yeRr_0c10N2Mu00

1412 San Jose Road, St Augustine, 32086

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,313 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Imagine Starting Every Morning With A Walk Along St. Augustine’s Intracoastal,Or Bicycle Among The Beautiful Oaks Of St. Augustine South! A Quaint Neighborhood,Welcoming Young Families,This Property Is A Perfect Starter Home,Nestled On 3 Lots. There Is Plenty Of Space For Hours Of Family Enjoyment. Completely Privacy Fenced For Children And Pet Safety. Families Can Enjoy The Community Clubhouse And Pavilion For Year-round Enjoyment. The Remodeled Kitchen Makes Cooking Easy And Fun! This 3-bedroom 1.5 Bath Home Is Clean,Well-cared For,And Ready For New Owners. A Special Feature Is The Bonus Room With Its Own Entrance. Perfect For Home Office Or Extended Family Living. The Backyard Is Large And Offers Endless Future Possibilities,Such As Pool,Playhouse,Or Home Extension. Peace And Serenity Can Be Enjoyed Year-round On The Front Patio,Rear Porch,And Backyard Patio.,The Little Extras That Make A Big Difference Include An Ac Unit On A Service Generator,Sprinkler System,Hurricane Shields,Recessed Lighting,And Under-counter Kitchen Lighting. All Of This Just 1 Block From The Intracoastal,Close To Boat Dock And Community Clubhouse. Benefit Of St. Johns A+ Schools,Plus Minutes To The Beach,Historic Downtown,And Shopping Is All Here.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth "Libby" Johnson, First Coast Realty, Inc. at 904-494-8408

Copyright © 2021 St. Augustine & St. John's County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SJCBORFL-215410)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xADfD_0c10N2Mu00

93 Timoga Trl B, St Augustine, 32084

2 Beds 2 Baths | $400,699 | Condominium | 1,875 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle in Villages of Seloy - St. Augustine's quintessential active adult, gated condominium community. Uniquely designed w/ every unit situated on a corner, this single level condo features an open floor plan filled w/ natural light, exquisite finishes, 2 bedrooms plus sunroom, 2 baths, and attached 2-car garage. Wake up w/ coffee in your sunroom, enjoy wildlife while strolling along nature trails, relax by the pool after exercising in the fitness center, and end the day w/ tea or a cocktail on your screened patio. Centrally located between I-95 and US 1 w/ easy access to grocery, shopping, restaurants, historic downtown, medical facilities, golf & beaches. Low monthly COA fee & no CDD. (Photos represent Castillo MODEL. Sales Office at 311 Seloy Dr.)

For open house information, contact Trisha Crandall, Coldwell Banker Premier Properties- St Augustine Beach at 904-471-5000

Copyright © 2021 Coldwell Banker Schmidt REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBSCHMIDT-128786208)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOe3f_0c10N2Mu00

1005 Bella Vista Blvd, #207, St Augustine, 32084

2 Beds 2 Baths | $274,000 | Condominium | 1,182 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Las Palmas Offers A Marsh-front Gated Community With Wonderful Pool And Spa,Clubhouse,Volleyball And Tennis Court,Dog "park," Scenic Vistas And An Easygoing Lifestyle. #207 At 1005 Bella Vista Boulevard Is A 2/2 2nd Floor Flat Overlooking The Lake. Think Move-in Condition,Character And Cool Details,Lake View From Both Bedrooms,Living Room And Waterfront Balcony Plus The Biggest Detached Garage!

For open house information, contact Irene Arriola, First Coast Sotheby's International Realty at 904-829-2002

Copyright © 2021 St. Augustine & St. John's County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SJCBORFL-215223)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k8Unv_0c10N2Mu00

5330 Pelican Way, St Augustine, 32080

4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,386 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Welcome to Castillo del Sol; a retreat unlike anything in St Augustine. This truly unique, 4 master bedroom, beach home has been completely renovated and boasts ocean views that are only surpassed by the feeling of warmth one feels immediately walking into this wonderful property. The many features are too abundant to mention like newer roof, HVAC, fixtures, plumbing, hurricane windows and sliders, putting green, and gorgeous landscaping and pavers to name a few! Additionally, the adjacent lot resting 27 feet above sea level is also owned by this homeowner and can be purchased along with the house for an additional $625,000 for your very own paradise compound at the beach!

For open house information, contact ROBERT P SALGADO, FLORIDA HOMES REALTY & MTG LLC at 904-996-9115

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1121070)

St. Augustine News Flash

St. Augustine News Flash

St. Augustine, FL
