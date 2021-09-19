Check out these homes for sale in San Angelo now

(San Angelo, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Angelo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2743 Eunice Dr, San Angelo, 76901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $152,800 | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This price point, conveniently located close to parks & schools is sure to attract the attention of prospective homeowners as well as investors. Lookers are greeted by a trellis-covered entry. Once inside there is an open living area, which feels even more spacious due to the high ceilings. The fireplace is the focal point of this room & will be the perfect spot to gather during cooler weather. Laminate wood & tile flooring found throughout the main living areas will make it easy to keep the home feeling fresh & clean. If you are an HGTV addict & are dying to try your hand at some simple DIY projects to make a house a home this property with its unique design might be just the place. Second story spaces that overlook the 1st floor living space & kitchen openings that overlook the adjoining space are all waiting for a creative eye to make them pop leaving friends & family wishing they had a home like yours. Trust us, it is worth the time to take a look at this distinctive property.

For open house information, contact The LaFreta White Group, ERA Newlin & Company at 325-481-0500

1005 W Ave D, San Angelo, 76901 3 Beds 3 Baths | $480,000 | 3,013 Square Feet | Built in 1928

This gorgeous, unique home is a true Santa Rita gem! This spacious home sits on an abundant tree-lined lot next to the Sulphur Draw Creek. The large, shaded backyard features a deck and lush greenery, providing privacy and the perfect space for entertaining. Throughout the home, take in the beautiful scenery and plenty of natural sunlight that comes through the large windows. Relax in the large homeowner's suite or enjoy the quiet in the upstairs loft that is the perfect space for an additional bedroom, office, or storage. The open floor plan allows for plenty of room for entertaining family and friends. The bonus extended garage also has a built in workshop with abundant workspace. This captivating home is truly one-of-a-kind. Schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Mimi Clark, Keller Williams Realty at 325-227-8903

1410 S Monroe St, San Angelo, 76901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | 2,236 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Fabulous Santa Rita Charmer. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers over 2100 sq ft with 2 large living areas and a 20x11 dining room. Home boasts stunning updates throughout. Kitchen was designed for your inner chef with its 48" double oven gas range, granite, built in pot filler and Austin stone details. The back den has a wall of windows looking out onto the inviting shaded backyard with large covered deck with water feature and rock patio perfect for a fire pit. At the back of the property you will find a workshop and greenhouse. The curb appeal flows from the front rock walk to the Austin stone home and through to your private retreat in the back.

For open house information, contact Expect the Max Team, Coldwell Banker Legacy at 325-944-9559

609 W 23Rd St, San Angelo, 76903 4 Beds 2 Baths | $161,000 | 1,325 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Move-in ready, remodeled, brick home by McCrory Homes with super cute curb appeal! Pretty flooring and bar top seating in the kitchen that is opened to the living room. Alley access with 2 car carport and storage shed out back in a spacious yard. Features: New roof, new luxury vinyl, new carpet & pad, new plumbing fixtures, new lighting fixtures, new door hardware, new electrical plugs, new electrical switches, new exterior doors, new HVAC, new mirrors, new vanities, new cabinet hardware, new stainless appliances, upgraded breaker box, fresh paint inside and out, 1 car detached carport, alley access, and storage shed.

For open house information, contact Ryan Newlin, ERA Newlin & Company at 325-481-0500