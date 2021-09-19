Check out these Jackson homes on the market

(Jackson, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jackson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1045 S Thompson St, Jackson, 49203 4 Beds 3 Baths | $230,000 | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Multiple offer deadline Monday 8/23 @ 6PM! This beautiful updated 4 Bedroom open ranch could be yours! Home has large rooms too. Updates incl: Updated kitchen with island, white cabinets-slow close doors & drawers,granite counter tops, Ceramic backsplash (2021), Roof (2020), Driveway (2021), A/C (2019), Hot water heater (2019), Furnace (2018), Sump Pump (2018), recessed lights in Kitchen, Living room and bedrooms, Newer flooring and carpet throughout, custom blinds - honeycomb t/o & vertical on door walls, Master bed w/ private full bath, vinyl windows, new doors throughout home. Basement has extra room for whatever you choose - 15x15 along with a half bath. Stainless kitchen appliances & washer/dryer - 3 yrs old & all included. Half of home on basement, 1/2 on a crawl, Extra fridge in garage stays, Nest thermostat and Ring doorbell stay! Immediate occupancy! School at end of street. Excludes: Freezer in garage, cameras (2) in children's room, personal decor in landscaped areas.

8565 Rives Junction Rd Road, Rives Junction, 49277 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,284 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Wow, excellent representation of what pride of ownership is all about. Beautifully updated ranch loaded with upgraded updates from a tiled bathroom/mud room added right off the garage, updated bathroom, rustic style finish to the walk-out basement, amazing patio with a pergola & privacy fence as you walk out of the basement. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor, public sewer hookup option at the street, pole barn around back with a ''she shed'' behind it and another out building that couldbe used for anything with an electric hookup attachment. Schedule your showing today!

729 Concord Boulevard, Jackson, 49202 2 Beds 1 Bath | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1950

SPACIOUS, SPRAWLING, PARK-LIKE SETTING ON A DOUBLE CORNER LOT! This recently updated 2-4 bedroom home is bigger than it looks & is completely move-in ready! A freshly painted exterior is just the beginning! Step inside to an incredible 4 seasons room connecting the huge 2.5 car garage to the home, w/tile floors & a sliding glass door that opens to the fenced-in backyard, creating great indoor/outdoor flow.

2571 H Drive, Pleasant Lake, 49272 3 Beds 2 Baths | $167,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,386 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Northwest Schools cape cod style home with three bedrooms and two baths on two lots. Country wrap around covered porch lots of trees. This home has a a formal dining and hardwood flooring in the living room and dining area. You are with in walking distance to Pleasant Lake county park and Hankerd hills 27 hole golf course. ready to move in to.

