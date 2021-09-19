CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Take a look at these homes on the Davenport market now

 4 days ago

(Davenport, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Davenport will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IrqYZ_0c10Mtf100

4237 Spring Street, Davenport, 52807

3 Beds 4 Baths | $274,750 | Single Family Residence | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Contingency offer has been accepted. Great Windsor Crest Home, won't last long. Gorgeous hardwoods in kitchen, informal dining and great room with amazing gas fireplace right off the informal dining. Or relax in the 4 season room right off the great room. Home has new water heater 2018, new roof 2020, and new paint on cedar siding 2021. Windsor Crest Association pool and amenities available but not required.

For open house information, contact Amy Lyons, Keller Williams Greater Quad Cities at 563-345-6520

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-QC4226236)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HY4RY_0c10Mtf100

147 6Th Street, Silvis, 61282

2 Beds 1 Bath | $52,900 | Single Family Residence | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Great Silvis investment opportunity now available, home is currently renting for $650 per month with tenant paying all utilities, get it before its gone. Please allow 48 hours notice to show (tenant occupied). This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other Dj Props LLC, listings at a reduced price. Buyer and Buyers Agent to verify all aspects of the home.

For open house information, contact Michael Rebitzer, Quad Cities Iowa Realty Davenport at 563-332-6682

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-QC4221957)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057ZS2_0c10Mtf100

27766 Bowker Drive, Le Claire, 52753

5 Beds 4 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,136 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Low county taxes on this raised ranch with .78 acres and perfect set up for in-law living or apartment. This home features 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2 kitchens and 2 laundry rooms. Three bedrooms/2bath on the main level, vaulted ceiling in living room with gas fireplace and eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry, built in hutch, sliding doors to the deck for entertaining and access to main floor laundry. The lower level has 9 ft ceilings, kitchen, 2 bed/2 bath, access to patio, living room, laundry closet and 3 entrances including stairs from attached 3 car garage to lower level. Per seller; 2x6 exterior walls, HVAC '17, Roof '12.

For open house information, contact Kate Howard, EXP REALTY, LLC. at 833-835-5566

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-QC4226398)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15SctD_0c10Mtf100

2335 39Th Street, Rock Island, 61201

4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,996 Square Feet | Built in 1953

This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, finished basement, fenced in yard with covered patio and deck with lighting. Living room boats beautiful hardwood flooring, kitchen has been updated with granite countertops, backsplash, light fixtures, and stainless steel appliances. Main level features an open family room/formal dining room combo. A few updates include Roof (2017), Furnace (2014), Water Heater (2019), and more! Professional photos coming soon!

For open house information, contact Kyle Robinson, EXP REALTY, LLC at 833-835-5566

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-QC4223823)

See more property details

Comments / 0

