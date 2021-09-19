CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

Check out these Grand Junction homes on the market

Grand Junction News Alert
Grand Junction News Alert
 4 days ago

(Grand Junction, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Grand Junction will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35GHGd_0c10MsmI00

704 Roundup Drive, Grand Junction, 81504

5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,175,000 | Single Family Attached | 5,243 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Custom home with ALL the features! Timeless design and style make this elegant home stand out. Breathtaking views through floor to ceiling windows as enter the oversized front door. Overlooking the open living area are 2 large bedrooms with a private bathroom and balcony. The main floor features an extraordinary master fit for royalty, beautiful kitchen with all the bells and whistles, second bedroom currently being utilized as an office, powder bath, laundry, and main living area. The walk out basement is perfect for entertaining with the wet bar, theater room, and game area; or hosting overnight with a second master bedroom to rival the nicest of suites. After a long day soak in the most scenic of hot tub areas overlooking the valley. There are too many features to list, you MUST SEE this one in person!

For open house information, contact Ian Gallegos, Keller Williams - Grand Junction at 970-256-9100

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11905095)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b69m3_0c10MsmI00

531 Pauline Street, Clifton, 81520

3 Beds 1 Bath | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,356 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Lots of potential! Bring your RV & toys! On nearly 1/4 acre there's plenty of room for your projects & NO HOA! Sizable 20'x40' garage / workshop & carport allows for your tools, cars, equipment, or… Spacious living room & HUGE mud / utility room. Bonus room is currently being used as a 3rd nonconforming bedroom. Bedroom count differs from county assessor. Sizable walk-in pantry. Nicely landscaped front yard with fruit trees and raised planter beds growing lots of vegetables! Irrigation water & fully fenced. Could use some TLC, perfect opportunity to gain some sweat equity. This could be your next HOME! Commercial Washer & Dryer can be negotiated. All information including measurements and square footage deemed reliable, but not guaranteed & should be verified by Buyer(s); subject to change / error. Property being sold as-is, where is. Home will not qualify for FHA or VA financing.

For open house information, contact Julia Gross, NextHome Grand at 970-314-3920

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-184722)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eyOqS_0c10MsmI00

1903 Elm Avenue, Grand Junction, 81501

4 Beds 1 Bath | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,364 Square Feet | Built in 1948

EASY ACCESS TO MESA UNIVERSITY AND SAINT MARY'S HOSPITAL 4 BED 1, BATH RANCHER WITH 3 BEDROOMS ON MAIN LEVEL AND A LARGE BASEMENT ROOM.NEW INTERIOR PAINT ,VINYL AND CARPET.ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

For open house information, contact Kevin Everson, Keller Williams - Grand Junction at 970-256-9100

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11856003)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BVss6_0c10MsmI00

369 Desert Trails Drive, Grand Junction, 81507

2 Beds 2 Baths | $340,000 | Townhouse | 1,395 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Looking for a stunning home and the Redlands lifestyle? This townhome and its access to nearby amenities are awaiting your presence. Come explore the walking trails off your back porch, catch the morning sun in the private courtyard, golf your way through Redlands Mesa's course, meet up with friends at the Ocotillo restaurant or on the courts at Pine Ridge Park for tennis or pickle ball. Your new home comes with all stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite countertops and tasteful cabinetry.Enjoy the hot tub under the stars and morning breakfast on your private balcony. The possibilities are plenty, come see it today!

For open house information, contact Tina Hulihee, Keller Williams - Grand Junction at 970-256-9100

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11838097)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
Grand Junction, CO
Business
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Real Estate
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Grand Junction News Alert

Grand Junction News Alert

Grand Junction, CO
126
Followers
254
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Junction News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy