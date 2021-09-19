Check out these Grand Junction homes on the market

(Grand Junction, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Grand Junction will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

704 Roundup Drive, Grand Junction, 81504 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,175,000 | Single Family Attached | 5,243 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Custom home with ALL the features! Timeless design and style make this elegant home stand out. Breathtaking views through floor to ceiling windows as enter the oversized front door. Overlooking the open living area are 2 large bedrooms with a private bathroom and balcony. The main floor features an extraordinary master fit for royalty, beautiful kitchen with all the bells and whistles, second bedroom currently being utilized as an office, powder bath, laundry, and main living area. The walk out basement is perfect for entertaining with the wet bar, theater room, and game area; or hosting overnight with a second master bedroom to rival the nicest of suites. After a long day soak in the most scenic of hot tub areas overlooking the valley. There are too many features to list, you MUST SEE this one in person!

531 Pauline Street, Clifton, 81520 3 Beds 1 Bath | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,356 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Lots of potential! Bring your RV & toys! On nearly 1/4 acre there's plenty of room for your projects & NO HOA! Sizable 20'x40' garage / workshop & carport allows for your tools, cars, equipment, or… Spacious living room & HUGE mud / utility room. Bonus room is currently being used as a 3rd nonconforming bedroom. Bedroom count differs from county assessor. Sizable walk-in pantry. Nicely landscaped front yard with fruit trees and raised planter beds growing lots of vegetables! Irrigation water & fully fenced. Could use some TLC, perfect opportunity to gain some sweat equity. This could be your next HOME! Commercial Washer & Dryer can be negotiated. All information including measurements and square footage deemed reliable, but not guaranteed & should be verified by Buyer(s); subject to change / error. Property being sold as-is, where is. Home will not qualify for FHA or VA financing.

1903 Elm Avenue, Grand Junction, 81501 4 Beds 1 Bath | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,364 Square Feet | Built in 1948

EASY ACCESS TO MESA UNIVERSITY AND SAINT MARY'S HOSPITAL 4 BED 1, BATH RANCHER WITH 3 BEDROOMS ON MAIN LEVEL AND A LARGE BASEMENT ROOM.NEW INTERIOR PAINT ,VINYL AND CARPET.ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

369 Desert Trails Drive, Grand Junction, 81507 2 Beds 2 Baths | $340,000 | Townhouse | 1,395 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Looking for a stunning home and the Redlands lifestyle? This townhome and its access to nearby amenities are awaiting your presence. Come explore the walking trails off your back porch, catch the morning sun in the private courtyard, golf your way through Redlands Mesa's course, meet up with friends at the Ocotillo restaurant or on the courts at Pine Ridge Park for tennis or pickle ball. Your new home comes with all stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite countertops and tasteful cabinetry.Enjoy the hot tub under the stars and morning breakfast on your private balcony. The possibilities are plenty, come see it today!

