Take a look at these homes for sale in Bend

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

22245 Erickson Road, Bend, 97701 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,996 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Rare opportunity to enjoy the rural lifestyle just minutes from downtown Bend on 27.89 acres served by 26 acres of COID irrigation senior water rights. Charming farmhouse built in 1989 in a 19th Century style is updated with modern features such as central A/C and central vacuum. Fresh white paint throughout give a country chic look with wide moulding, 9-ft ceilings & pastoral views from bright, tall windows. On main level, stained glass front door leads to living room, DR, den, full bath, large eat-in kitchen, butler's pantry & mudroom. 3 BRs on 2nd floor incl master suite with walk-in closet & laundry chute; balcony & sitting room in north BR. Huge finished basement/man cave/playroom features wood laminate floor, laundry room, storage rooms. Oak floors throughout home, deco tile floors kitchen & baths. Detached garage has addit. covered pkg, 2nd story 3-room office suite with full bath. Classic red 3-stall barn with 2nd story hay/storage area. Covered gazebo for entertaining.

65690 Adventure Ct, Bend, 97701 4 Beds 4 Baths | $4,800 | Timeshare | 2,807 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This is a Fractional ownership (4 weeks/year) w/options to exchange using Elite Alliance or The Registry Collection for vacationing worldwide! Designed to reflect high-desert Mediterranean style architecture w/ rustic details both indoors & out. This spacious 4-bedroom townhome offers the vacation home experience without year-round maintenance. Located at the heart of the Pronghorn Resort community minutes from downtown Bend. Homes are fully furnished with premium features, finishes and amenities. Stone fireplaces, Stone & Hardwood floors; Fully appointed chef's Kitchen, Sub-Zero & Viking Appliances. Outdoor patio w/ fire pit and BBQ,located on the Jack Nicklaus Signature 18th Fairway. World Class Golf on The Nicklaus & Fazio Courses, Dining, Spa, Pools, Fitness Ctr,Tennis,Walking & Biking paths.

22860 Mcgrath Road, Bend, 97701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $584,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1973

2.27 acres with darling remodeled ranch home with gorgeous sunsets and shop! Totally flat property ready for animals or gardens. Home has back deck and front sun room, new roof (2021) new carpet (2020), flooring (2021), fixtures, tiled kitchen and bath remodels with kitchen ss appliances and open breakfast bar to family room with woodstove! Large living room and large laundry with storage, shop space, RV space, etc.

20608 Independence Way, Bend, 97701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Great house on a nearly a half-acre only 7 minutes to downtown Bend!This single level home offers so many possibilities... lot division, multifamily development, dream shop, garden or simply enjoying a spacious property. House is on a corner lot and is well situated, providing a very open feel. Neighborhood is quiet and very convenient with its proximity to shopping, schools, parks and main arteries. Sewer is in the street, the lot is flat and this house/property is ready for someone to do amazing things with it!

