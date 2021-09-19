Check out these homes on the Bowling Green market now

(Bowling Green, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bowling Green. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

122 Chickasaw Drive, Morgantown, 42261 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Located at 122 Chickasaw Drive, Morgantown, Kentucky, this lovely three bedroom brick ranch situated on a double lot is conveniently located to Morgantown and 165, just minutes from Bowling Green, Kentucky. Tastefully decorated throughout with beautiful crown molding, gas log fireplace, and bay window overlooking a fenced back lawn and patio area. Reasonably priced and ready for your family to call "Home". Don't let this gem get away. Call for additional information, or to schedule a showing.

514 Glen Lily Rd., Bowling Green, 42101 2 Beds 2 Baths | $71,900 | Single Family Residence | 944 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Attention flippers and landlords, here is a property you need to consider. Detached garage, covered rear patio and walking distance to most downtown amenities. Corporate-owned property sold as-is, where-is with no warranties written or implied. All offers should have a pre-approval or proof-of-funds letter from buyer’s bank. Lot size and square footage taken from PVA records so buyer(s) should verify for accuracy.

1425 Calgary Way, Bowling Green, 42101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,381 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Great home in popular Northridge Subdivision with great layout of 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, attached 2 car garage, cute front porch to sit on, fenced in backyard, backyard concrete patio. Easy drive to I-65, GM and Transpark. Homes in this neighborhood do not last long on the market. Don't hesitate making your appointment to view.

1935 Sandra Street, Bowling Green, 42101 2 Beds 2 Baths | $98,000 | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1983

GREAT CONVENIENT LOCATION!!! Attention INVESTORS, FIRST TIME HOME BUYERS, & EVERYONE ELSE TOO, this property is close to WKU, KCTCS, shopping, restaurants, & entertainment. Want to down-size? This townhouse is move-in ready and waiting for you! Kitchen appliances (Refrigerator, Electric Rage, Microwave) and washer & dryer remain with the property! Spectacular private patio area. Small storage building. 2 car parking spaces.

