Bowling Green, KY

Check out these homes on the Bowling Green market now

 4 days ago

(Bowling Green, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bowling Green. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

122 Chickasaw Drive, Morgantown, 42261

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Located at 122 Chickasaw Drive, Morgantown, Kentucky, this lovely three bedroom brick ranch situated on a double lot is conveniently located to Morgantown and 165, just minutes from Bowling Green, Kentucky. Tastefully decorated throughout with beautiful crown molding, gas log fireplace, and bay window overlooking a fenced back lawn and patio area. Reasonably priced and ready for your family to call "Home". Don't let this gem get away. Call for additional information, or to schedule a showing.

514 Glen Lily Rd., Bowling Green, 42101

2 Beds 2 Baths | $71,900 | Single Family Residence | 944 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Attention flippers and landlords, here is a property you need to consider. Detached garage, covered rear patio and walking distance to most downtown amenities. Corporate-owned property sold as-is, where-is with no warranties written or implied. All offers should have a pre-approval or proof-of-funds letter from buyer’s bank. Lot size and square footage taken from PVA records so buyer(s) should verify for accuracy.

1425 Calgary Way, Bowling Green, 42101

3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,381 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Great home in popular Northridge Subdivision with great layout of 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, attached 2 car garage, cute front porch to sit on, fenced in backyard, backyard concrete patio. Easy drive to I-65, GM and Transpark. Homes in this neighborhood do not last long on the market. Don't hesitate making your appointment to view.

1935 Sandra Street, Bowling Green, 42101

2 Beds 2 Baths | $98,000 | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1983

GREAT CONVENIENT LOCATION!!! Attention INVESTORS, FIRST TIME HOME BUYERS, & EVERYONE ELSE TOO, this property is close to WKU, KCTCS, shopping, restaurants, & entertainment. Want to down-size? This townhouse is move-in ready and waiting for you! Kitchen appliances (Refrigerator, Electric Rage, Microwave) and washer & dryer remain with the property! Spectacular private patio area. Small storage building. 2 car parking spaces.

With Bowling Green Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

