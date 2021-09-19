CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

House hunt Fairfield: See what's on the market now

Fairfield News Flash
Fairfield News Flash
 4 days ago

(Fairfield, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fairfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H0zEO_0c10MiCG00

0 Grizzly Island Road, Suisun City, 94585

5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,169,000 | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in None

Your own private duck hunting club awaits! The property is also perfectly useable as a family or corporate retreat. The 300 acre parcel is 19 miles South of Suisun City off Grizzly Island Road on Van Sickle Island. The property is part of the Suisun Marsh on the Southside of the Grizzly Island Wildlife Area. Fully furnished and remodeled 5 bedroom & 3 bath clubhouse providing panoramic views of surrounding marsh and ponds. Property has year-round access via paved and maintained dirt road. Property Highlights:Spectacular Grizzly Island turnkey Duck Club consisting of 300 acres of recreational paradise.The property is perfectly useable as a family or corporate hunting retreat.This 300 acre parcel is 19 miles South of Suisun City off Grizzly Island Road from HWY 12, the property sits on Honker Bay behind a security gate to Van Sickle Island.The clubhouse is a 2,600  +/- 5 bedroom & 3 bath, fully furnished with accessories.Shooting areas contain ten blinds; all three man - all of which are readily accessible by boats or driving an ATV and then walking moderate distances.Other structures include a sizable garage/shop area.Private dock off West portion of the property on Honker Bay.Property has year-round access via paved and maintained dirt road.Herds of elk roaming nearby.Possible mitigation property.

For open house information, contact John Ward, California Outdoor Properties, Inc. at 707-455-4444

Copyright © 2021 LandLeader. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LL-14317)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RdDET_0c10MiCG00

4585 Mccready Court, Fairfield, 94534

6 Beds 6 Baths | $4,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,282 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Unique Property! This very private, luxury estate has breathtaking panoramic views of Green Valley, Mt Diablo and the bay. Combined living space of 7282 Sq Ft spread out among 3 different structures, The main residence has 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms and 4816sqft. The 2nd building is a Detached Office/Wine/Game structure has 1716 sqft, wet kitchen and half bath that houses a wine tasting room with a cellar that stores 1220 bottles with the hi-tech temperature control system. Separate office/s and optional workout room. The beautiful ornate living room with hand-carved coffered box ceiling designed and inspired after Hearst Castle with a 4 car garage plus a detached 3 car garage for a combined 7 car garages. Detached Cottage with 1 bedroom 1 bath, full kitchen and 750 Sqft and private sitting area. Fabulous pool and spa, observation deck with amazing views. This estate provides a quiet and relaxing environment with downtown Napa, Sonoma, and freeways nearby. 2.5 acres.

For open house information, contact Ryan Preston, Coldwell Banker Kappel Gateway Realty at 707-864-0205

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321053131)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0Mtb_0c10MiCG00

2530 Valley Oak Way, Fairfield, 94533

3 Beds 3 Baths | $560,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Fairfield residence with solar-owned conveniently located near Travis Air Force Base and Laurel Creek Park. Home features plantation shutters, French doors, laminate and tile flooring, a brick woodburning fireplace in the living room, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and a laundry room with cabinetry. Kitchen offers a spacious dining area with a bay window and chandelier, wainscoting, peninsula bar seating, granite countertops, tile backsplash, gas range and a pantry cabinet. Open living space has built-in cabinets and a granite counter, ideal for added office or entertaining space. Large master presents high ceilings, a large window, spacious walk-in closet and two pedestal sinks. Backyard outdoor living space boasts a large deck with pergola that is ideal for entertaining, concrete patio, low maintenance landscaping, mature trees and a large storage shed. Home welcomes with a beveled glass entry door and front porch providing a nice sitting area.

For open house information, contact Thomas Rapisarda, Rapisarda Real Estate at 707-448-4248

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321088842)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJ8dU_0c10MiCG00

5073 Pyramid Way, Fairfield, 94534

6 Beds 3 Baths | $899,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,591 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Felicie Tsuruda - Agt: 925-2097498 - Executive Home in the State of the Art Planned Community Green Valley Lakes !! Thoughtful floorplan!. The Gourmet chef's Dream kitchen at the heart of the home integrating perfectly the formal dining room, eating area / family room combo and downstairs Guest Quarters! Plantation Shutters, high ceilings and gleaming wood flooring. Gourmet kitchen: granite counters, stainless steel appliances , a center island opening to dining area & family room. Natural light abounds! Master suite retreat: seating area, Spa-like Suite: tile floors dual vanities,tub, walk-in shower with walk-in closets. Flexible upstairs layout: Five additional spacious bedrooms. Entertain family & friends in spacious, private sun-filled backyard adorned with a lovely patio & lush lawns .. This Community features beautiful common grounds such as Lakes Parks defining a High Quality of Life .Conveniently located near top-rated Schools, Safeway shopping Center, Costco and freeways acces. OH- SAT &SUND 9/18-19 2 to 4pm

For open house information, contact Felicie Tsuruda, Compass at 925-743-9330

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40967514)

See more property details

