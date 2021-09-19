CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Top homes for sale in Redding

Redding News Flash
 4 days ago

(Redding, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Redding. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33LKuG_0c10MhJX00

14944 Tollhouse Rd, Old Shasta, 96087

4 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,021 Square Feet | Built in 1997

1 MILE from Whiskytown Lake!!! Stunning Country Property with a little History at Toll House Road. Beautifully remodeled from the inside out. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2021 SQFT. Kitchen features Knotty Pine Cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, BAMBOO flooring, & MORE. New Interior paint throughout, 2 master bedrooms with one down stairs & one upstairs, Bathrooms feature quartz counter tops, new sinks, new toilets and all tastefully done. Cozy up this winter with 3 heat sources (wood burning fireplace, split units, & kerosine monitor heater) & split units in all rooms for efficient heat and cooling all year round. Step outside with Covered Patio, NEW Shop/ Barn with water on both sides, , 3 roll up doors, insulated & on slab. Seasonal creek.

For open house information, contact KATIE J ROBISON-COURANGE, Venture Properties at 530-229-1000

Copyright © 2021 Shasta MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SHASTACA-21-4169)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T41Co_0c10MhJX00

4552 Sioux Ct, Shasta Lake, 96019

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,653 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This former rental needs a little TLC but is priced appropriately to sell. The home has an open floor plan with a pellet stove in the family area. There is a large backyard which could accommodate a pool and RV parking. Full stucco wrapped patio across the back of the house with an extra stucco wrapped patio on the west side. Cul de sac location. See home and pest inspections under documentsl

For open house information, contact KIM WOODLAND, Venture Properties at 530-229-1000

Copyright © 2021 Shasta MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SHASTACA-21-2126)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OpDK2_0c10MhJX00

9840 Destiny Dr, Redding, 96001

4 Beds 4 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,927 Square Feet | Built in 2002

WELCOME to this quality, custom ''Staycation Style'' home on 2.41 acres! This beautiful backyard offers a gunite pool, huge covered patio, a small vineyard & mountain range views! Relax at home & entertain in this chefs kitchen boasting granite slab counters, gas cook top & built in oven. Relax by the fireplace on those chilly nights. This spacious master suite offers room to relax & also a spa feeling bathroom. Nature just outside to enjoy year round! Whiskeytown Lake offers, sailing, skiing, swimming & many trails to explore just 15 minutes away!!! CB191

For open house information, contact CRAIG & CAROL, Coldwell Banker C&C Properties at 530-221-7550

Copyright © 2021 Shasta MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SHASTACA-21-3137)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FJuaX_0c10MhJX00

2105 Gold St, Redding, 96001

4 Beds 2 Baths | $322,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1959

This older, two-story house located downtown, has the potential to be AMAZING. Original character throughout. Main floor bedroom, additional bedrooms downstairs. Large windows out to patio area overlooking small ravine. Room to build carport or garage, currently neither. Tenant occupied. Must give 24 hour notice to view, DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.Listing agent to show upon appointment. No lockbox at property.

For open house information, contact DAVID BRENNEMAN, PROPERTY WORKS RLTY at 530-221-6211

Copyright © 2021 Shasta MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SHASTACA-20-5957)

