House hunt Rock Hill: See what’s on the market now

(Rock Hill, SC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Rock Hill than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6061 Kimbrell Heights Drive, Indian Land, 29707 5 Beds 6 Baths | $1,392,300 | Single Family Residence | 5,460 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Build your beautiful custom dream estate in the Longbrooke community. This neighborhood is one of Indian Land's only gated communities. This European style floor plan can be customized by the buyer to create the home of their dreams. This particular design is a two story with an option to add a basement. Design your dream home inside while enjoying 360 degree scenic views outside. What an incredible opportunity to build your dream home by one of the Charlotte area's most reputable builders -- Stevens Construction Group--. Not to mention minutes from Ballantyne, I-485, and shops/restaurants galore. Plus Lancaster County taxes as the icing on the cake.

764 Pitts Road, Catawba, 29704 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,675 Square Feet | Built in 1985

RARE FIND!! This meticulously maintained farmhouse is the one you have been searching for. Exterior siding features a beautiful cedar wood that will give y'all all the authentic farmhouse vibes. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the rocking chair front porch that overlooks your FULLY STOCKED (with bass and brim) private fishing pond. Never again worry about putting the horses up before dark, because your new 3 stall horse barn is wired with electricity and is fully plumbed. Have hunting dogs? No problem you've got an 8 pin professional dog kennel to house your pups. If you want to break into the breeding business, you now have the facility to do it! Do you want to sit and unwind after a long day of work? How about sit on your new back deck & enjoy the crickets chirping! This one really has it all folks. Aside from the 3 stall horse barn there is an additional storage shed, & another 2 stall horse barn which also has electricity and a feed room on the other side of the property.

3086 Hartson Pointe Drive, Indian Land, 29707 4 Beds 3 Baths | $435,000 | Townhouse | 2,416 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Gorgeous Montana end unit townhome in prestigious Bridgemill. Shows like a brand new unit but better with many upgrades including a larger kitchen island and custom fixtures throughout. Hardwood flooring upgrade throughout downstairs, which includes the primary bedroom. Laundry room has extra storage and a built-in workstation. You will enjoy the custom features throughout the home and appreciate how well the owners have taken care of this amazing home. Enjoy the outside patio with new trex decking and an electric, retractable awning to protect you from the sun while you're enjoying the beautiful outdoor space.

1075 Millhouse Drive, Rock Hill, 29730 4 Beds 3 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,011 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Location, location, location!! This home is minutes to shopping, restaurants and I-77. It's a beautiful fenced in corner lot in Stonewood. The sellers have replaced the HVAC, roof, hot water heater and the plumbing! Now it's just time to make this beauty yours. So much space to stretch out from the sitting room, screened in porch, loft and the huge master bedroom.

