Check out these homes for sale in Charlottesville now

(Charlottesville, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Charlottesville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

5 Eagle View, Crozet, 22932 6 Beds 7 Baths | $1,302,102 | Single Family Residence | 5,249 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Squire floor plan to be built on Lot 5 in Fairhill Mountain Estates with screened porch, finished basement rec room, bedroom and bathroom. Quality built with 2x6 exterior walls, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, and 5" plank hardwood floors. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, grey, etc shaker style), granite countertops (also in owner's suite), and much more. Photos are of previously built home.

20 Avondale Ln, Crozet, 22932 3 Beds 3 Baths | $629,900 | Single Family Attached | 2,049 Square Feet | Built in 2022

One level, maintenance free living in Old Trail! Steps away from the Golf Course and miles of walking trails, this new Chesapeake Villa offers main level living with a spacious Owner's Suite, private Study, light-filled Kitchen with walk-in pantry, Dining Room and Great Room with vaulted ceiling. The second floor boasts (2) secondary bedrooms, full bath and loft. Quality built with 2x6 exterior walls, bluestone front porch, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, 15 SEER HVAC and Pella Windows. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, shaker style), granite countertops (also in owner's suite), and much more. Similar photos shown.

1817 University Cir, Charlottesville, 22903 4 Beds 2 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,930 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Charming Cape Cod within walking distance of all things UVA and short bike ride to Barracks Road Shopping Center! This home boasts character-rich features both inside and out! Enjoy an oasis of mature boxwoods, azaleas and dogwoods within a fenced rear yard. Genuine hardwood floors stretch throughout living areas on the main and upper level. Living room with gas fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves opens to an eat-in kitchen with abundant cabinet and counter space. Bright sunroom with walls of windows and skylights opens to a brick patio. Owners suite and a home office complete the main level. Two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. The walkout unfinished basement is roughed-in for a bath for future finishing and allows for plenty of storage! Located just off Rugby Road, University Circle is a small sidewalk-liked neighborhood. Culbreth Theater is a 4 minute walk away, The Rotunda only 11 and UVA hospital 20...walk to work and play. Zillow's estimated value is $891,600.

59 Loyola Way, Charlottesville, 22902 3 Beds 4 Baths | $370,475 | Single Family Attached | 2,271 Square Feet | Built in 2021

You can build a home you love, closer to all the things you love about Charlottesville. Customizable floorplans give you the freedom to build a home that works for you – the perfect home theater, your dream gourmet kitchen, or a home office with a private terrace and mountain views. Low maintenance finishes make upkeep a breeze and you can say goodbye to never-ending lawn care! Five minutes to 5th Street Station, the Monticello Trail, Belmont Park, Interstate 64, or local winery tasting rooms. Ten minutes to your dinner reservation on the Downtown Mall or eating apples on top of Carters Mountain. Visit the Monroe model home today and learn more about living at Spring Hill Village! 2021 Completion. Similar photos.

