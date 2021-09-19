On the hunt for a home in Elgin? These houses are on the market

(Elgin, IL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Elgin than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

631 Wedgewood Circle, Lake In The Hills, 60156 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Duplex | 1,414 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful two-story duplex with no association fees backing to the pond! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 home with gorgeous peaceful views. Spacious kitchen with white cabinets and appliances included, eating area with glass sliding door to tranquil backyard, and large family room with lots of windows to enjoy great view in every direction. Master bedroom with large walk in closet, two additional bedrooms, and upstairs laundry room. Newer laminate flooring on entire first floor. There are NO neighbors behind or on the side of this home so there is a nice sense of privacy. Convenient second-floor laundry. Nothing to do but move in! Hurry this one won't last!

For open house information, contact Michelle Lawler, GC Realty and Development at 630-216-4511

118 Heather Lane, Streamwood, 60107 3 Beds 3 Baths | $309,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,135 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Don't miss this beautiful updated 3 bedroom home in Arlingdale Lake. Nothing to do but move in! The inviting entryway opens to a living room with vaulted ceilings and an abundance of natural lighting. The formal dining room has a pass through to the kitchen and slider to the patio~ perfect for entertaining. The kitchen boasts a large island with cooktop, built-in oven, custom walk-in pantry, and an eat-in area. Spacious family room has a wood burning fireplace. Relax in the stunning sunroom with great views of the picturesque yard. Convenient first floor laundry with sink too. Upstairs features; a master suite with double doors and en-suite bath with double sinks, whirlpool tub, and separate shower. The second level also includes; a versatile loft, 2 additional bedrooms with ample closet space, and a full bath. Outside, the fenced yard has a patio and a shed for extra storage. Additional concrete pad on the side of the home. Newer water heater, roof, and siding. Located near Glenbrook Park and minutes from restaurants and shopping. Great home in a great location!

For open house information, contact Sarah Leonard, RE/MAX Suburban at 847-230-7300

33 Fallstone Drive, Streamwood, 60107 4 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Meticulously Maintained Spacious Split Level Four Bedroom Two Bathroom Home Located In Desirable Windsor Place Subdivision. Move in ready home. The Main Level Boasts Spacious Living Room and Eat In Kitchen with 42" Inch Oak Cabinets, Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances.New Dishwasher 2021. The Second Floor contains Two Large Bedrooms With Newer Carpeting And One Full Bathroom. The Private And Palatial Primary Bedroom, Located Separately On The Third Floor, Has Cathedral Ceilings, Skylights And Deep Double Closets With Custom Organizers. Large Unfinished Attic Has Ample Space For Storage Contains Thick Insulation. Lower Level Has Cozy Family Room With Newer Carpeting, Second Full Bathroom, Laundry Room with Mechanicals & Fourth Bedroom, Which Is Perfect For An In Home Office. Bonus Finished Sub Basement With Nearly 400 Square Feet Is Perfect For All Your Entertaining Needs. Professionally Landscaped Yard Offers Well Maintained Concrete Driveway And Two Car Attached Garage. Stamped Concrete Walkway (2016) Leads To Beautiful Patio (2016) Ideal For Outdoor Entertaining. Home Has Newer High Efficiency Energy Windows And New 30 Year Roof Including All New Roof Decking .Which Was Completed In November of 2019. Updated HVAC Equipment Includes Carrier Brand Furnace (2020), Newer Air Conditioner, Whole Home Humidifier & Part Warranties Through April 2024. Brand New Vinyl Siding To Left, Right & Rear Elevations July 2021. Fantastic Location Close to Park, Schools, Shopping, Transportation & Expressways.

For open house information, contact Annie Roberts, Keller Williams Premiere Properties at 630-545-9860

719 Stone Canyon Circle, Inverness, 60010 3 Beds 4 Baths | $599,900 | Duplex | 4,594 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautifully maintained custom duplex with full finished walkout basement! Dramatic winding stairway overlooks 2 story living room with a wall of windows. Large dining room for entertaining. Dream kitchen with cherry wood custom cabinets, granite Counters and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Family room with cozy fireplace adjacent to the kitchen. Kitchen has eating area table space and connected to screened room deck for summer dining. Master Bedroom suite overlooks wooded yard, custom master bath with whirlpool tub & double sinks. One of the upstairs bedroom currently used as an office. Full finished walk-out basement has full bath, office area and huge area for entertaining. End unit, great private location, like new and move in ready. Don't miss out on the great property

For open house information, contact Cathy Betourne, RE/MAX Suburban at 847-230-7000