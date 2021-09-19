Check out these homes on the Spring Hill market now

(Spring Hill, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Spring Hill than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

13056 Sun Road, Brooksville, 34613 4 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,448 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Come and see this amazing and rare find and own your very own piece of paradise!! This home is located on 1.3 acres, fenced and electronically gated, zoned agricultural 2, with a one bedroom, one bath guest house that could be used for a potential rental opportunity or In-Law Suite. The main house is a 3 bedroom, two bath with granite counter tops and a double sided fireplace. Both Newly remodeled homes, makes this 2 for 1 property a deal you don't want to miss. Both homes have indoor laundry and washers and dryers. Roofs and A/Cs are less than 5 years new! No HOA, so bring all your toys. Paved driveway and parking pad for Motorhome, boats, etc. under a Tall Covered Poll Barn. There's even an outdoor kitchen with a sink and a full size refrigerator. Multiply sheds for storage, one with electric and AC which is perfect for an office, man cave or she shed. Perfect location, close to Restaurants, Doctors Offices, Shopping, Movies, Suncoast Parkway, Gulf of Mexico and the Beautiful Weeki Wachee River! Call today to schedule your private showing.

4212 Dristol Avenue, Spring Hill, 34609 2 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,273 Square Feet | Built in 1986

REMODELED -- UPDATED AND UPGRADED!!! MOVE-IN READY!!! 2 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms + 2 car garage + HUGE, level, fenced backyard + NEW ROOF 2018 + NEW AC 2018 + new plank flooring + new island-style kitchen with breakfast bar and granite countertops + white shaker, real wood cabinets + newer stainless steel appliances + designer backsplash!! OPEN FLOOR PLAN -- feels spacious, light and bright!! Kitchen is open to the great room and dining area with windows overlooking the large backyard - huge amount of space to add a pool!! Master bedroom has ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, white cabinets, walk-in shower with ceramic plank tiles and flat rock shower floor + frameless glass shower doors!! Master has beautiful barn door into the bathroom!! Second bathroom has gorgeous countertops, white cabinets, shower/tub combo with ceramic tiled walls. Back lanai is covered and screened-in to enjoy your weekends and evening outside entertaining family and friends!! Gutters and downspouts, curb-a-lawn and landscaping. Nice long driveway for extra parking! NO HOA!! Bring your boat, camper, etc and park it in the backyard!! Great location in the center of the county and close to grocery shopping, stores, restaurants, movie theater!! 15 minutes to the Suncoast Parkway for quick easy access to Tampa for work and play!! Less than 1 hour to Tampa International. 1 hour + to 2 of the TOP US Beaches. 15+ minutes to the sunset at Pine Island! 7 minutes kayaking on the crystal clear Weeki Wachee River. Boating, fishing, and the Gulf of Mexico are 15 minutes away!!

9143 Rhett Lane, Weeki Wachee, 34613 2 Beds 2 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Lakeside Village. This single story home has a formal living and dining space with an office room. The kitchen boasts ample cabinet and counter space with breakfast nook. The primary bedroom features sliding doors to the patio, 2 large walk-in closets, and an en suite bathroom with dual vanity sinks, garden tub, and stand up shower. Outside you will enjoy the screened in patio over-looking the yard. Located in Weeki Wachi, this home is conveniently located near US19, providing close access to the wonderful gulf beaches, as well as restaurants and shopping!

8403 Falmouth Court, Spring Hill, 34608 2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,332 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath POOL home located on oversized corner lot! This gem has been tastefully updated with luxury vinyl plank flooring, NEW carpet, fresh interior paint and granite counter tops. This home is perfect for entertaining with its bright and open floorplan! Enjoy your privacy in this split bedroom layout. The master suite features two walk in closets, large en-suite bathroom and an attached private den making it a nice retreat after a long day. Cool off from the Florida sunshine in the newly re-finished pool. This large lot features private mature trees and fully fenced backyard to create your personal oasis. 2020 AC. 2019 Roof. This home will not last long! Book your private showing today.

