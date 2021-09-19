CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Check out these homes on the Myrtle Beach market now

 4 days ago

(Myrtle Beach, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Myrtle Beach will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ez91D_0c10MR8n00

2913 Skylar Drive, Myrtle Beach, 29577

3 Beds 2 Baths | $310,490 | 1,475 Square Feet | Built in None

This cozy home features three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. The owners suite is comfortably tucked at the rear of the home and features an en suite bath and a walk-in closet. The kitchen overlooks the spacious great room allowing plenty of space for family and friends to gather. Two guest bedrooms are located in the front of the home and share a guest bath. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.

For open house information, contact Meridian D.R. Horton - Myrtle Beach

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-52147-1476)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ljqn_0c10MR8n00

219 Marauder Dr, Longs, 29568

5 Beds 3 Baths | $325,100 | 2,361 Square Feet | Built in None

The Robie is a popular plan for a reason! Featuring a large kitchen, living, and dining area, as well as a guest suite on the first floor. Upstairs you will find the generously sized primary bedroom, a functional loft space, and three additional bedrooms. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.

For open house information, contact Sun Colony D.R. Horton - Myrtle Beach

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-52184-520-52184-521840000-0030)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQWSq_0c10MR8n00

135 Golden Bear Circle, Longs, 29568

5 Beds 3 Baths | $300,990 | 2,361 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle with our popular Tuscan plan- a one level paired ranch home with an amazing open floorplan. The spacious kitchen, dining, and family rooms all flow together nicely and a covered rear porch off the family room creates a seamless extension of living space. Split bedroom floorplan, large laundry room, and lots of closets for storage. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.

For open house information, contact The Reserve at Long Bay D.R. Horton - Myrtle Beach

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-52177-2362)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qL5wK_0c10MR8n00

809 Cross Keys Court, Myrtle Beach, 29579

3 Beds 2 Baths | $270,990 | Townhouse | 1,397 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle with our popular Tuscan plan- a one level paired ranch home with an amazing open floorplan. The spacious kitchen, dining, and family rooms all flow together nicely and a covered rear porch off the family room creates a seamless extension of living space. Split bedroom floorplan, large laundry room, and lots of closets for storage. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.

For open house information, contact The Parks of Carolina Forest D.R. Horton - Myrtle Beach

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-52160-1524)

ABOUT

With Myrtle Beach Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

