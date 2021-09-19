Check out these homes on the Athens market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Athens, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Athens will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35GJbP_0c10MQG400

236 Center Park Lane, Athens, 30605

3 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This unit has been completely renovated inside and out! It's location in Athens, and in the community, make it the perfect place to live. Interior paint, hardwood floors, and carpet are only 2yrs old. All bathrooms have new vanities/countertops and tile! The kitchen has undergone a facelift to create a more open environment and brand new heat/scratch resistant countertops have been custom made and installed. There is understairs storage and even an attached storage area just outside the back door that is shelved! The exterior is the responsibility of the HOA and upgrades were completed 2 months ago (all roofs in the community are on a rotating schedule for replacement in the next few years); along with the annual termite bond. HVAC has been serviced twice yearly for the past 3yrs. Conveniently place right beside the mailboxes and only a 2min walk to the pool...you couldn't ask for better placement within the community. There are 2 dedicated parking spots on the pad behind the unit and first come parking on Center Park Ln. Located approximately 1 mile from the UGA Vet School, Kroger, and all the East Side has to offer; this unit is pristine and ready to generate income. 236 Center Park Ln is being sold as an investment with Tenants in place until 07/31/22 w/lease to be assumed.

For open house information, contact Dave Banks, Virtual Properties Realty.com at 770-495-5050

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9037576)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXaaY_0c10MQG400

162 Thornhill Drive, Athens, 30607

4 Beds 4 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,408 Square Feet | Built in 1994

162 Thornhill Drive offers space for everyone inside and out. Located just mere minutes from Athens Country Club and Downtown Athens in the established Hodgson's Place neighborhood, this home is a must-see. Sitting on 1.64 acres, with mature landscaping and a fenced back yard, you'll enjoy privacy, peace and quiet. Inside, the light and airy layout makes it easy to entertain friends and family. The living room / flex space (think home office) is tucked away from the main living area just off the foyer. Sporting hardwood floors and trey ceiling, the great room is truly amazing. Cozy up around the wood burning fireplace flanked by built-in shelving and storage or let in some fresh air and enjoy the deck overlooking the backyard. The great room flows nicely into the eat-in kitchen where you can cook on the Wolf gas cooktop and hang out. The wet bar is a nice feature to keep your guests hydrated. At the end of the day, retreat to the large Owner's Suite with hardwood floors, trey ceiling, private bathroom and large walk-in closet. Upstairs hosts 3 sizable bedrooms with large closets, 2 full bathrooms, a bonus room and a walk-in attic. Additional perks include: hardwood floors throughout on main, large formal dining room, laundry room on main with gas dryer, attached 2 car garage, lots of storage, partially finished walk-out basement with new LVP flooring, newer water heater, flex space / bonus room, terrace level garage for yard tools and lawn mower, and Spagnoli custom cabinets in kitchen. If this seems like your dream home, contact an agent today to schedule a showing.

For open house information, contact Jacki Macker, Chastain, Jenkins & Leathers, LLC at 706-559-4520

Copyright © 2021 Athens Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AAARGA-983096)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tsy8d_0c10MQG400

190 Winterberry Drive, Athens, 30606

3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,798 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Welcome Home! Make your dreams come true with this wonderfully renovated 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home in Holly Hills. This home features a new roof, new carpet in bedrooms & living room, new LVP flooring throughout the rest of the home, new interior paint, spacious bedrooms, separate dining & living rooms, garage and extra storage. The property sits back on over half an acre of land with a long driveway which provides extra privacy and room for entertaining. House is a must see and will not last!!

For open house information, contact Celine Higgins, Simply List at 470-309-1545

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9051090)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JgXTk_0c10MQG400

401 Township, Athens, 30606

4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,167 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Beautiful three sided brick, 4 bd 2.5 bath in Clarke County which is conveniently located near Loop 10 as well as many shopping and dining areas. This very spacious home also has bountiful room for future growth with over 1,800 sqft. of unfinished basement. Friendly neighborhood amenities include sidewalks as well as a pool for the whole family to enjoy. This home will not last in this competitive market so act quickly. Schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Shannon Faulkner, Winder-Barrow Realty,Inc. at 770-867-7933

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9017590)

