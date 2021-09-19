Check out these homes for sale in Provo now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Provo Post
Provo Post
 4 days ago

(Provo, UT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Provo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dCKW_0c10MPNL00

1043 E Batten Court, Saratoga Springs, 84045

4 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Townhouse | 1,615 Square Feet | Built in None

PRICING STARTING FROM THE MID $300s Enjoy a new home close to waves and water fun when you move to scenic Saratoga Springs! Offering both single family homes and townhomes, Northshore provides all the options you need for an active lifestyle a community pool and clubhouse, parks and trails, sport courts, and water recreation that includes boating, fishing, kayaking and more at nearby Utah Lake. Choose from 3, 4 or 5 bedroom open concept floor plans in a variety of sizes and styles designed to meet your needs. We look forward to welcoming you to the neighborhood! Contact us today to learn more.

For open house information, contact Kirby Dorsey D.R. Horton - Salt Lake City

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-26167-9636)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUT1f_0c10MPNL00

203 E 1930, Spanish Fork, 84660

3 Beds 3 Baths | $374,900 | Townhouse | 2,060 Square Feet | Built in 2014

This is the townhome that you have been waiting for! So many upgrades forgive me if I miss a few!!! New Life-Proof flooring main level, carpet, custom closet system, custom designer paint. Stainless appliances, White, tall cabinets with extra pantry unit. Even the refrigerator is included! Ok, these are the not so sexy upgrades that make this place so cool - storm door, water softener, full system humidifier (no static), reverse osmosis refrigerator water (clear ice), 220 volt electricity in garage (for your e-vehicle), new back steps, wired for surround sound, programable thermostat, led lights in main level. Even a full sized basement refrigerator is kicked in!Exclusions - ring security system, surround sound speakers.

For open house information, contact Kathy Opolski, KW Park City Keller Williams at 435-649-9882

Copyright © 2021 Park City Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRUT-12103756)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DFCOu_0c10MPNL00

2407 W Sheridan Street, Mapleton, 84664

4 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | 3,932 Square Feet | Built in None

Total sq. ft.: 3957Finished sq. ft.: 2609Unfinished sq. ft.: 1348Mapleton Grove is now offering our Emerald Homes product line! Emerald homes offers elegant exteriors, high-end features, and elevated design. Our Emerald homes floorplans are luxuriously designed with grand gourmet kitchens, grand master baths, and enhanced exterior elevations which include side load garages and oversized third car garages. This is an opportunity you wont want to miss! Contact a D.R. Horton representative today for more information. Mapleton Grove is D.R. Horton's Premier community of single family homes in Mapleton, Utah. Mapleton is a peaceful and quiet city that offers the ideal balance between small-town living and close proximity to large city amenities, entertainment, and attractions. Whether you're looking for a home to accommodate your growing family, need room for visitors, or are scaling down as you empty the nest, Mapleton Grove has many quality home plans that will fit your specific needs. Our design center offers many amazing products/features that allows you the ability to truly personalize your home! This community offers large home sites to choose from and is close to many quality schools and parks. This premier community also offers amazing views of Maple Mountain and the Wasatch Front. As a home owner in the community you will receive exclusive access to the community pool as well as access to the large community park that will be equipped with pickle ball courts, a tot lot, and large open green spaces. With these types of community amenities there is never a dull moment in Mapleton Grove. Contact a D.R. Horton representative today for more information.

For open house information, contact Kirby Dorsey D.R. Horton - Salt Lake City

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-26158-2056)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yd8Nq_0c10MPNL00

1531 N 150 E #9, Springville, 84663

5 Beds 3 Baths | $397,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,330 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This is a charming home with breathtaking views. The deck provides great space to relax and to enjoy. Close to walking trails, restaurants and shopping makes this homes location ideal. Across the street is open grass and play area for the family to BBQ and Entertain outdoors.

For open house information, contact Kat Granderath, Engel & Volkers Salt Lake City at 385-213-8705

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-MPC1768866)

