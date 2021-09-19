CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

House hunt Duluth: See what’s on the market now

Duluth Updates
Duluth Updates
 4 days ago

(Duluth, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Duluth will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10pbjP_0c10MNr700

5770 Rose Rd, Hermantown, 55811

3 Beds 3 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Wonderful private setting in Hermantown on 10 acres. One level living 3+ bedroom 3 bath home. Serene setting & still close to everything. Open design, vaulted ceilings, updated engineered hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen features custom solid maple cabinets, granite counters & center island, coffee bar & computer station along w/ combo convection microwave oven & cooktop in 2020. Open concept dining area w/ patio doors leading out to patio. Flow into your living room with gas fireplace & floor to ceiling stone work. Master bedroom w/ walk in closet patio door to outdoor hot tub & private master bath with huge tub & walk in tiled shower. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms have new carpet & floor to ceiling windows. Features a full bath across the hall from bedrooms. Rec room/ media room w/ a wall of closets could also be a 4th bedroom. There is a private home office, large very functional mud room entrance & main entrance, along with updated laundry room & half bath. The huge back patio covers all the needs of grilling, relaxing, entertaining, hot tub & firepit. 30x40 garage is fully finished & heated w/ 12' ceilings, 10' doors, & also has a finished 14'x39' bonus room upstairs w/ a slate pool table & custom log bar. 12x 16 separate wood fired sauna building w/ covered porch overlooking pond. Incredibly spacious yard & nature abounds. You will find metal siding & exterior stone work, paved circle driveway, in floor 3 zone heat, central air & updated mechanicals. Come make this your new home.

For open house information, contact Mike Dodge, Sunrise Real Estate, LLC at 218-341-0645

Copyright © 2021 Lake Superior Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DAARMN-6099501)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xO7F6_0c10MNr700

202 E 7Th St. Unit A, Duluth, 55805

2 Beds 2 Baths | $178,500 | Condominium | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Condo with view of Park Point & Lake Superior from newly stained deck. Features 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath, laundry room. Many upgrades include: All new stainless steel appliances. New washer/dryer/new carpet in bedrooms and hallway/new vinyl plank by Lifeproof in bathrooms, laundry room and main living area. New kitchen sink, new laminate counter tops in kitchen and in full bath. Bath tub refurbished. All new fixtures. Gas log fireplace has new artisan surround July 2021. All new paint throughout interior. 1 stall tuck under garage with new garage door. Community room/storage space. Association fee as of October 1, 2021 $ 175.00 Monthly.

For open house information, contact Catherine Brunfelt, Edina Realty, Inc. at 218-749-8222

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-141938)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oe5UT_0c10MNr700

321 E 6Th St, Duluth, 55805

2 Beds 1 Bath | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 987 Square Feet | Built in 1891

Centrally located and a long list of improvements! Well cared for traditional 2 story and full basement. Fenced back yard, storage shed, chicken coop are included! Fabulous front porch overlooking the bay with a small view of the lake. Main level features living, dining, den/office, kitchen, and mud room. Second level includes 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Basement offer great storage, utility area and a small access door to the outside for easy access to the basement. Washer/dryer combo in the den for main level laundry and hook ups located in the basement if you prefer to use the main level room as an office or den. Under the front porch is more locking storage. Off street parking spots off the alley. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Maria Letsos, RE/MAX Results at 952-829-2900

Copyright © 2021 Lake Superior Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DAARMN-6099444)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBUo3_0c10MNr700

217 N 61St Ave W, Duluth, 55807

2 Beds 1 Bath | $147,900 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1918

Gorgeous single family home featuring newly refinished hardwood floors, maintenance free vinyl siding, newer furnace and windows, and great space everywhere it counts. Spacious bedrooms, a nicely renovated bath, and a clean and tidy basement are just a few of the perks this cozy little 2-story has to offer. Plenty of opportunity to personalize this gem, but as it sits, it's perfectly move-in-ready! This is also mere steps away from the trail leading over to the Keene Creek Dog Park and only a few minutes from shopping, bus lines, and the library.

For open house information, contact Conner Linde, Real Estate Consultants at 218-724-9000

Copyright © 2021 Lake Superior Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DAARMN-6099127)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Kickin Country 100.5

Oh No! This South Dakota House ‘Sunk’ Into The Ground!

Have you ever seen a sunken house like this? I've seen a few in my travels, but none that look as nice as this one. This "sunken home" is located in the self-proclaimed "world's pheasant capital", Doland, South Dakota. At only 864 square feet, you would feel cozy in this home. It does manage to squeeze two bedrooms and a bathroom into the small space. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and is surprisingly large for a home of this size. The home also features a full-sized washer and dryer.
DOLAND, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Real Estate
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Hermantown, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Duluth, MN
Business
bobvila.com

What Happens if You Remodel a Home Without a Permit?

Q: We recently bought a new house, and we’re going to finish out the basement for added living space. We plan to do all the work ourselves, so do we need to pull a permit? What happens if we don’t get one?. A: Congrats on the new house! Local building...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Grilling#Open House#Laundry Room#2nd 3rd Bedrooms#Carpet#Central Air#Sunrise Real Estate#Llc#Edina Realty Inc#Den Office#Washer#The Keene Creek Dog Park#Real Estate Consultants
urbnlivn.com

Midcentury home tucked away in Seattle’s North Beach

Situated at the end of a private, dead end street in Seattle’s North Beach neighborhood, 8743 24th Ave. NW is on the market. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 1960—the height of the midcentury movement. Its simplicity, use of natural elements and integration with nature embody those design principles. Across the home’s 2,620-square-foot floorplan, highlights include vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beams and a statement fireplace with floor-to-ceiling stacked stone and brick.
SEATTLE, WA
Only In Washington

Enjoy A Night At This Charming Victorian Inn Nestled On A Washington Island

We’re always happy to recommend visits to Whidbey Island. Peaceful, relaxing, and downright picturesque, a trip to Whidbey is always a good idea. But if you prefer old-fashioned hospitality to chain hotels, and Victorian charm to modern architecture, you’ll fall in love with the Anchorage Inn in Coupeville, Washington. This charming B&B is downright delightful. […] The post Enjoy A Night At This Charming Victorian Inn Nestled On A Washington Island appeared first on Only In Your State.
COUPEVILLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KOOL 101.7

A Lesser-Known Duluth Restaurant Gets The Nod From Travel Advisors

Whether you eat out on a regular basis or you prefer to dine in, I think everyone living in the Twin Ports is at least remotely familiar with the wide variety of restaurants available to us. From fancy sit-down establishments that require reservations to drive-through fast food options, the choices are plentiful. And if you're a local foodie, you've probably tried them all - at least once if you're not already a regular.
DULUTH, MN
INFORUM

After years of debate, Fargo high rise finally slated for demolition

FARGO — The decision is final. After a few years of debate on whether to tear down or renovate the downtown Lashkowitz High Rise, Fargo Housing & Redevelopment Authority Director Jill Elliott confirmed the building is coming down. Although officials have said that they would likely have the structure knocked...
FARGO, ND
finance-commerce.com

$4.85M purchase moves Lakeville property closer to redevelopment

A 62-acre Dakota County property occupied in part by a single-family residence is a step closer to redevelopment after a $4.85 million sale. RGA Holdings LLC, at 2500 W. County Road 42 in Burnsville, purchased the property at 18476 Cedar Ave. in Lakeville, according to a certificate of real estate value made public this week. The seller is the John R. Brennan Living Trust and the John R. Brennan Children’s Trust.
LAKEVILLE, MN
Only In Wisconsin

Hike To An Ancient Wisconsin Logging Dam And See A Sight Like No Other

Hidden away in a Northwoods Wisconsin forest, there’s an amazing spot that gives visitors a glimpse at the 1800s logging boom. The Round Lake Logging Dam is a rustic piece of early engineering that’s pretty incredible and it can be accessed via a short but scenic hike. You can climb onto the dam, see how it was used to move giant logs downriver – you may even see a ghost of a lumberjack! Here’s what’s waiting for you in the forest.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Major Storm Damage In Hudson: Public Library Sustains Significant Damage, All Schools Closed Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hudson Public Library in western Wisconsin is closed Friday after sustaining significant damage from early morning storms. The squall line hit the area before sunrise with wind gusts reported as strong as 60 mph. Images posted online show that the winds blew out some of the building’s windows, scattering debris both inside and outside the building. Severe external damage to the building was caused by a roof from a nearby pavilion that was ripped off by high winds. Watch WCCO drone video of the scene below: On Facebook, library officials wrote that the building’s lobby and children’s area...
HUDSON, WI
Duluth Updates

Duluth Updates

Duluth, MN
68
Followers
256
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Duluth Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy