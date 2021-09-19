House hunt Duluth: See what’s on the market now

(Duluth, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Duluth will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

5770 Rose Rd, Hermantown, 55811 3 Beds 3 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Wonderful private setting in Hermantown on 10 acres. One level living 3+ bedroom 3 bath home. Serene setting & still close to everything. Open design, vaulted ceilings, updated engineered hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen features custom solid maple cabinets, granite counters & center island, coffee bar & computer station along w/ combo convection microwave oven & cooktop in 2020. Open concept dining area w/ patio doors leading out to patio. Flow into your living room with gas fireplace & floor to ceiling stone work. Master bedroom w/ walk in closet patio door to outdoor hot tub & private master bath with huge tub & walk in tiled shower. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms have new carpet & floor to ceiling windows. Features a full bath across the hall from bedrooms. Rec room/ media room w/ a wall of closets could also be a 4th bedroom. There is a private home office, large very functional mud room entrance & main entrance, along with updated laundry room & half bath. The huge back patio covers all the needs of grilling, relaxing, entertaining, hot tub & firepit. 30x40 garage is fully finished & heated w/ 12' ceilings, 10' doors, & also has a finished 14'x39' bonus room upstairs w/ a slate pool table & custom log bar. 12x 16 separate wood fired sauna building w/ covered porch overlooking pond. Incredibly spacious yard & nature abounds. You will find metal siding & exterior stone work, paved circle driveway, in floor 3 zone heat, central air & updated mechanicals. Come make this your new home.

202 E 7Th St. Unit A, Duluth, 55805 2 Beds 2 Baths | $178,500 | Condominium | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Condo with view of Park Point & Lake Superior from newly stained deck. Features 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath, laundry room. Many upgrades include: All new stainless steel appliances. New washer/dryer/new carpet in bedrooms and hallway/new vinyl plank by Lifeproof in bathrooms, laundry room and main living area. New kitchen sink, new laminate counter tops in kitchen and in full bath. Bath tub refurbished. All new fixtures. Gas log fireplace has new artisan surround July 2021. All new paint throughout interior. 1 stall tuck under garage with new garage door. Community room/storage space. Association fee as of October 1, 2021 $ 175.00 Monthly.

321 E 6Th St, Duluth, 55805 2 Beds 1 Bath | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 987 Square Feet | Built in 1891

Centrally located and a long list of improvements! Well cared for traditional 2 story and full basement. Fenced back yard, storage shed, chicken coop are included! Fabulous front porch overlooking the bay with a small view of the lake. Main level features living, dining, den/office, kitchen, and mud room. Second level includes 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Basement offer great storage, utility area and a small access door to the outside for easy access to the basement. Washer/dryer combo in the den for main level laundry and hook ups located in the basement if you prefer to use the main level room as an office or den. Under the front porch is more locking storage. Off street parking spots off the alley. Schedule your showing today!

217 N 61St Ave W, Duluth, 55807 2 Beds 1 Bath | $147,900 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1918

Gorgeous single family home featuring newly refinished hardwood floors, maintenance free vinyl siding, newer furnace and windows, and great space everywhere it counts. Spacious bedrooms, a nicely renovated bath, and a clean and tidy basement are just a few of the perks this cozy little 2-story has to offer. Plenty of opportunity to personalize this gem, but as it sits, it's perfectly move-in-ready! This is also mere steps away from the trail leading over to the Keene Creek Dog Park and only a few minutes from shopping, bus lines, and the library.

