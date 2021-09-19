On the hunt for a home in Bellingham? These houses are on the market

(Bellingham, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bellingham. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1 Sugarpine Place, Bellingham, 98229 2 Beds 1 Bath | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 880 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Sunny, flat, sudden Valley?! Welcome to this charming 2 bed/1bath bungalow with a garage. The open floor plan makes 880 sq ft feel larger than it is. Cozy up to the wood stove in the living room or enjoy the fresh air on the large wrap around deck. Tasteful updates include: stainless appliances, fully updated bathroom with tile shower, bamboo flooring, and a ductless mini split. A great chance to get yourself into the market for under $400!

For open house information, contact Laurie Satushek, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070

4760 Mission Road, Bellingham, 98226 2 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 989 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Charming efficient newer home on over five acres off Mission Road in the county! Located only 10 minutes to I-5, yet tranquility and peace surround you. Home sits above an oversized two-car garage, with potential room for future expansion. Level and rolling parcel with its own orchard! Home features Brazilian cherry floors, clear fir trim, wool-blend carpeting, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, and granite counters. Vaulted ceilings add to the great room style floorplan. Two spacious bedrooms overlooking park-like yard. 1.5 bathroom includes a full bath on the upper level, and a half bath on the lower level. Private septic and a shared well; add solar panels for the off-grid feel! Central air conditioning. Equestrian potential. Close to Rome Country Store and Nugent's Corner Market. Under one hour to Mt Baker Ski Area!

For open house information, contact Marcel Dolak, Engel & Volkers Kirkland at 425-333-3218

2781 Jenjar Ave, Ferndale, 98248 4 Beds 3 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,939 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This is an opportunity to own one of the last view properties in The Meadows. A beautiful Northwest Craftsman home, ideally set to take in view of the rolling hills toward the bay. The spacious home will have quartz counter tops throughout, creating cohesiveness and flow. This home boasts a Den/office & fully finished out bonus room upstairs for your creativity. The owners suite is located on the main level connected to a lovely bathroom, with water closet & walk in wardrobe. Quality 100% waterproof laminate vinyl plank flooring will be throughout the main floor & all bathrooms. Wall to wall carpet for the stairs, upstairs hall & bedrooms. This property will also be beautifully landscaped before closing, per The Meadows requirements.

For open house information, contact Sarah Bolton, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070

2403 Peabody Street, Bellingham, 98225 4 Beds 3 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,328 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Rare opportunity to have an almost new townhome and a legal ADU. Don?t miss this end unit Peabody Townhome, the first of its kind in Bellingham! Enjoy the benefits of townhome living w/ no HOA! You can?t beat the urban core location using responsible & sustainable re-development methods. This model comprises 2,328 SF, 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths + a legal 1 BD apartment above the 2 car garage. Other features include 9' ceilings, LED lighting, private expansive decking, low impact landscaping & pre-wired for electric car charge & solar panels.

For open house information, contact Laurie Satushek, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070