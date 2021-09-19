CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Rochester-curious? These homes are on the market

Rochester Daily
Rochester Daily
 4 days ago

(Rochester, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Rochester than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpNls_0c10MFnJ00

538 4Th Avenue Nw, Rochester, 55901

3 Beds 3 Baths | $419,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,850 Square Feet | Built in 1928

You'll feel love & pride of ownership the moment you step into this home! The owners spared no expense renovating & caring for this 3-BR, 3-BA w/ oversized 2-car heated garage & additional storage! Endless opportunities from single family living to using as a duplex/Airbnb. Inviting main floor living features a cozy fireplace w/ sun-splashed living/dining w/ gleaming hardwoods, custom kitchen w/ marble tops, commercial grade gas stove, in-floor heat & cozy built-in seating w/ benches & table! Upper level has a perfect en suite w/ private living, BR, full BA & kitchen. Finished LL family/rec, sizable BR w/ walk-in closet & 3/4 BA w/ lots of storage! Endless amenities from custom tiled baths, refinished hardwoods, millwork, Andersen windows & James Hardie cement board siding & accents. The outdoor living is just as lovely as inside, w/ paver patio, raised flower beds & manicured lawn. Just blocks from Mayo campuses, shopping & downtown living! Everything about this property is on point!

For open house information, contact Denel Ihde-Sparks, RE/MAX Results - Rochester at 507-288-1111

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6090420)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFFY8_0c10MFnJ00

6348 Sunset Hill Place Nw, Rochester, 55901

4 Beds 3 Baths | $514,910 | Single Family Residence | 2,286 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Custom Pre-Sold

For open house information, contact Beth Nordaune, RE/MAX Results - Rochester at 507-288-1111

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5744261)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TCWmE_0c10MFnJ00

5056 61St Avenue Se, Rochester, 55904

3 Beds 3 Baths | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,794 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Located on the end of a quiet cul de sac, this home sits on a beautiful 3.31 acre lot with no backyard neighbors. This 2 story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms, a spacious deck and a 3 car garage. The unfinished basement provides a great opportunity for future growth. This home was meticulously cared for and the pride of ownership shows.

For open house information, contact Ashley Prow, Counselor Realty of Rochester at 507-285-9400

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6027752)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t0BW6_0c10MFnJ00

2003 11Th Street Se, Pine Island, 55963

4 Beds 3 Baths | $334,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,271 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Want a beautiful home with a privacy behind? This four bedroom, three bath walk-out home could be exactly what you’ve been waiting for! Just a few of its extras are solid six-panel doors, ceramic tile, vaulted ceilings, SS appliances, and transom windows. The open floor plan offers you a spacious foyer, laundry/mud room, kitchen with island seating, huge dining with deck access, master with double vanity private full bath and walk-in closet, second bedroom with large closet, and a large full bath. Lower level has a huge walk-out family room, two more good-sized bedrooms, a gorgeous full bath with a granite vanity and ceramic floors, and a storage area. Three-stall insulated garage with epoxied floors, fenced back yard, deck, great landscaping, and a park close by.

For open house information, contact Lori Reinalda, RE/MAX Results - Rochester at 507-288-1111

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6091676)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Rochester, MN
Business
Rochester, MN
Real Estate
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#On Point#Cement Board#Ba Kitchen#Ll#Andersen Windows
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rochester Daily

Rochester Daily

Rochester, MN
60
Followers
253
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rochester Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy