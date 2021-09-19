Rochester-curious? These homes are on the market

(Rochester, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Rochester than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

538 4Th Avenue Nw, Rochester, 55901 3 Beds 3 Baths | $419,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,850 Square Feet | Built in 1928

You'll feel love & pride of ownership the moment you step into this home! The owners spared no expense renovating & caring for this 3-BR, 3-BA w/ oversized 2-car heated garage & additional storage! Endless opportunities from single family living to using as a duplex/Airbnb. Inviting main floor living features a cozy fireplace w/ sun-splashed living/dining w/ gleaming hardwoods, custom kitchen w/ marble tops, commercial grade gas stove, in-floor heat & cozy built-in seating w/ benches & table! Upper level has a perfect en suite w/ private living, BR, full BA & kitchen. Finished LL family/rec, sizable BR w/ walk-in closet & 3/4 BA w/ lots of storage! Endless amenities from custom tiled baths, refinished hardwoods, millwork, Andersen windows & James Hardie cement board siding & accents. The outdoor living is just as lovely as inside, w/ paver patio, raised flower beds & manicured lawn. Just blocks from Mayo campuses, shopping & downtown living! Everything about this property is on point!

6348 Sunset Hill Place Nw, Rochester, 55901 4 Beds 3 Baths | $514,910 | Single Family Residence | 2,286 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Custom Pre-Sold

5056 61St Avenue Se, Rochester, 55904 3 Beds 3 Baths | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,794 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Located on the end of a quiet cul de sac, this home sits on a beautiful 3.31 acre lot with no backyard neighbors. This 2 story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms, a spacious deck and a 3 car garage. The unfinished basement provides a great opportunity for future growth. This home was meticulously cared for and the pride of ownership shows.

2003 11Th Street Se, Pine Island, 55963 4 Beds 3 Baths | $334,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,271 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Want a beautiful home with a privacy behind? This four bedroom, three bath walk-out home could be exactly what you’ve been waiting for! Just a few of its extras are solid six-panel doors, ceramic tile, vaulted ceilings, SS appliances, and transom windows. The open floor plan offers you a spacious foyer, laundry/mud room, kitchen with island seating, huge dining with deck access, master with double vanity private full bath and walk-in closet, second bedroom with large closet, and a large full bath. Lower level has a huge walk-out family room, two more good-sized bedrooms, a gorgeous full bath with a granite vanity and ceramic floors, and a storage area. Three-stall insulated garage with epoxied floors, fenced back yard, deck, great landscaping, and a park close by.

