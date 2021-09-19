CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House hunt Panama City: See what’s on the market now

(Panama City, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Panama City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3017 Lanny Lane, Panama City, 32405

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,395 Square Feet | Built in 1976

CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT, SELLER ACCEPTING BACKUP OFFERS. Great opportunity to own in a great neighborhood. Convenient to everything on 23rd St in Panama City. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a new roof in 2018. The entire home has had the interior painted in 2020. A combination of wood laminate and tile throughout the entire home that also features a large fireplace. It comes with 2 large storage buildings inside a fenced yard. Call to schedule an appointment to view this home today. All measurements are approximate and should be verified if important.

5620 S Lagoon Drive, Panama City Beach, 32408

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,169,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,706 Square Feet | Built in 1993

MOTIVATED SELLER BRING ALL REASONABLE OFFERS Find your own Slice of Paradise in this beautiful waterfront home on Grand Lagoon. You will be amazed from the minute you walk through the door with the beautiful open floor plan and a spacious eat in kitchen overlooking an entire WALL of windows providing an unrivaled view of the Lagoon. The second floor boasts room for the entire family to hang out on the 33ft long deck with 4 spacious bedrooms and 4 full baths! The location is second to NONE! Where else can you jump on a boat from your back yard to be at Shell Island within minutes, or...have your toes in the sand of our beautiful white beaches just a few short blocks away? This is a hard to find extra deep lot on South Lagoon, making you the envy of the neighborhood

3902 Wave Avenue, Panama City, 32404

8 Beds 4 Baths | $375,000 | Quadruplex | 3,248 Square Feet | Built in 1983

'CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT, SELLER ACCEPTING BACKUP OFFERS' Attention Investors: Four unit Quadplex. Each unit is 2 bedroom 1 bath with washer/dryer hook up, New roof, 2nd story units have balconies.Close to Tyndall Air Force Base & amenities All info taken from appraiser site and sizes approx., please verify..

3100 Airport Road, Panama City, 32405

3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Zoned Light industrial, very Sub-dividable, build Town homes OR? This amazing opportunity is located in the heart of Panama City off of Hwy 390. Just outside the gates of the new multi-million dollar Sweet Bay Development where 3200 homes will be developed. This property is ready for development. Perfect for NEW residential development & Survey Available. Use it for light industrial and is suited for manufacturing, or rental housing & multi-family. Water, sewer and other utilities are available. High and Dry. This is for 13035-000-000. 4.55 acres 325 x 628. The property is near private and public schools and 23rd street Large solid home currently on the property( needs TLC) New roofs on home and with separate 1800 sq.ft Shop ( possible second home?)

