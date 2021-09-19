CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Check out these homes on the Asheville market now

Asheville News Watch
Asheville News Watch
 4 days ago

(Asheville, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Asheville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKwQj_0c10MC9800

60 W Cascade Street, Arden, 28704

2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION ALERT! City living surrounded by local amenities just seconds away. Long Term rentals allowed per Asheville City. Quality touches abound: exposed wood beams, tile bathrooms, wood floor throughout, custom kitchen, metal roof, super efficient heating and cooling systems. Private backyards and access to a community picnic/ dog area. Be a part of this first of its kind community. Developed and built by locals, the owners of Thirsty Monk and Compact Cottages. For more info, contact The Matt & Molly Team at 828-210-1697 or visit www.themattandmollyteam.com.

For open house information, contact Matt Tavener, Keller Williams Professionals at 828-254-7253

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V9Rmm_0c10MC9800

356 Tavernier Lane, Candler, 28715

3 Beds 3 Baths | $386,890 | 2,207 Square Feet | Built in None

Holbrook Village is close to it all, but off of the main roads for a quiet lifestyle. Located minutes to I-40, I-240, and I-26 for easy access and commuting. Only 10 minutes to downtown Asheville with countless restaurants, entertainment venues, and art museums. Holbrook Village offers well-appointed Single Level and 2-story homes and will be complemented with a pool and cabana for relaxing on warm summer days.

For open house information, contact Dana Ammons D.R. Horton - Asheville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fkfau_0c10MC9800

124 Pink Fox Cove Road, Weaverville, 28787

4 Beds 3 Baths | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,490 Square Feet | Built in 2007

High above Reems Creek you will find this hidden treasure on 62 acres with the possibility of another homesite. This 4 bedroom, three bath home has views from all windows and the covered screened porch off the main living area. Nature surrounds the grounds and you will enjoy the total privacy. There is a gravel and paved private road to the home. There is plenty of area to expand with the basement unfinished and pre-plumbed for additional bath. Have a relaxing evening near the fire or watch the stars on the porch. There are no restrictions on this home so you are free to dream your vision and put it into action. Available for immediate showings by appointment.

For open house information, contact Byron Greiner, Dwell Realty Group at 828-210-3898

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9q4V_0c10MC9800

313 Woodnettle Lane, Arden, 28704

4 Beds 3 Baths | $370,990 | 2,824 Square Feet | Built in None

New Phase Coming October 2021! The Village at Bradley Branch is a quaint South Asheville neighborhood comprised of both Low-Maintenance Townhomes and detached Single-Family Homes. Bradley Branch presents a quality home for a very affordable price, in a centralized location between Asheville and Hendersonville. Whether you are just starting out or have decided to simplify your living quarters this time around, Bradley Branch might be just what you have been looking for. 10 Minutes to Asheville Regional Airport 15 Minutes to Downtown Asheville 20 Minutes to Downtown Hendersonville

For open house information, contact Dana Ammons D.R. Horton - Asheville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved.

