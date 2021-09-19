Check out these Toms River homes on the market

(Toms River, NJ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Toms River than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5 Lake Avenue, Island Heights, 08732 3 Beds 3 Baths | $498,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This home was a builder's model home and has only been lived in for (2) years. Home is in ''almost new'' condition. Home sits on Dillon's Creek & Dillon's Pond for a tranquil setting. Kitchen was completely updated (3) years ago with new cabinets and quartz countertop. Composite 10' X 27' rear yard deck with white vinyl railing. Seller installing all new aged bronze lighting fixtures and all new matte black interior door hinges and lever door knobs.

66 Ocean Gate Avenue, Bayville, 08721 3 Beds 2 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,305 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Looking for a quiet picturesque place to call home? Well you've found it! This is your opportunity to own this lovely, three bedroom, waterfront gem. Enjoy sweeping water views from the living room, dining room, kitchen and multiple bedrooms. Bask in the sun with tons of natural light shining throughout this charming home. Boasting a massive, wrap around deck, this is an entertainer's dream, especially with the 60' bulkhead for your boat or jet skis! Cooler days? No worries, keep warm on those balmy nights, with your magnificent gas fireplace. A short drive to supermarkets, restaurants, shops, walking trails and gorgeous parks. Close to the GSP and highways. Let the relaxation and fun begin, make your appointment today, to see this Berkeley Shores beauty, before it's too late

1678 Saint Regis Court, Toms River, 08755 5 Beds 4 Baths | $779,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,035 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to the *WALDORF MODEL* - Modern New Construction offering 4,009 sqft, 5 beds. 4.5 baths and a wide door 2-car garage. Featuring an all modern design, neutral color pallet, and stunning hardwood floors, this home embodies the ultimate modern ambiance. The foyer boasts a clean look immediately upon entrance with 18x18 tiles. To the left, you will be welcomed by an open, airy living room. To the right, the den is perfect for intimate gatherings and recreational activities. The designer-inspired kitchen will bring out your inner chef with plenty of counter space for getting creative in the kitchen. The mud room has access to the kitchen as well as the garage making unpacking groceries a breeze. The massive dining room can comfortably host guests and the beautiful layout will turn any

117 Jodie Road, Manchester, 08759 3 Beds 3 Baths | $478,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,768 Square Feet | Built in 1981

HURRY!! DON'T MISS THIS WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY TO BE NEW OWNERS OF THIS LOVELY HOME IN HIGHLY DESIRED ''HOLLY OAKS'' ~ MANY UPGRADES INCLUDE NEW VINYL SIDING, NEWER ROOF, ALL WINDOWS WERE REPLACED, NEWER FURNACE & A/C, NEWER HOT WATER HEATER, LEAF GUARDS AND AN AMERICAN HOME SHIELD WARRANTY ~ YOUR VERY OWN BUILT IN SWIMMING POOL WITH A LARGE PRIVATE YARD FOR YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS TO ENJOY ~ BEAUTIFUL EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, TILE BACKSPLASH, CENTER ISLAND WITH BAR SEATING, LG FRENCH DOOR STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR AND STOVE, CEILING FAN AND BAMBOO FLOORS ~ LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, SKYLIGHT AND HARDWOOD FLOORS ~ ADJACENT DINING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS ~ MASTER BEDROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND AN ENSUITE RENOVATED BATH WITH COMFORT HEIGHT SINK AND DOUBLE STALL

