Abilene, TX

On the hunt for a home in Abilene? These houses are on the market

Abilene Dispatch
Abilene Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Abilene, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Abilene will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7vv3_0c10MANg00

13495 State Highway 351, Abilene, 79601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 2018

3 bed 2 bath ranch style home sits on just over half and acre. Open concept with granite countertops, nice wood cabinets and wood burning fireplace. Large master bath with double shower heads, double sinks and jetted tub. covered front and back porch with 2 car garage. Also included is a 2 bed 1.5 bath guest house with full living, kitchen and laundry area in the half bath. Large back yard with shaded patio area out back and 2 car carport in front. Seller has put a new roof on main house, new metal roof and septic system on guest house.

For open house information, contact Shandi Maynard, Arnold-REALTORS at 325-692-3274

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14634868)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ieu0B_0c10MANg00

1649 Covey Lane, Abilene, 79605

4 Beds 2 Baths | $182,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,574 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Freshly renovated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Quail Park II convenient to Dyess AFB! E rated windows, vinyl siding with half inch foam backing makes for an energy efficient home. Two car garage with carport, two storage buildings. Granite counter tops with custom cabinets in kitchen. Fresh paint throughout the interior of the house. Master and two bedrooms downstairs, one bedroom upstairs and a large great room. Agent Owner PRICE REDUCED $2500.00 WITH AN ADDITIONAL $2500.00 CARPET ALLOWANCE.

For open house information, contact Russ Hayward, Republic of Texas Land & Home at 682-936-4100

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14630887)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zjQjc_0c10MANg00

657 Ruidosa, Abilene, 79605

2 Beds 2 Baths | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 879 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Close to Dyess AFB. Measurements and schools to be verified by buyer.

For open house information, contact Kim Vacca, Remax Of Abilene at 325-695-3730

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14661953)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FFFZq_0c10MANg00

55 Hedges Road, Abilene, 79605

4 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,204 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Sited on a 0.37 acre lot with mature trees and landscaping, this 4 bedroom 3 bath house in the established Hedges neighborhood has been meticulously maintained. Owned by the same family since constructed, improvements include: New paint throughout, new granite countertops in all bathrooms, hardwood floors, new carpet, master bath re-tiled, replacement of HVAC, removal of insulation and spray foam installed, new outdoor patio and fireplace, updated appliances and insulated garage doors.

For open house information, contact Mitch Barnett, Barnett & Hill at 325-677-3500

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14670023)

