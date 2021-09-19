Check out these homes for sale in Santa Fe now

(Santa Fe, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Santa Fe. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1303 Luana St., Santa Fe, 87505 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in None

Simply irresistible Stamm located in Casa Alegre. This 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1400 square foot home offers classic Stamm characteristics including a covered entry portal, a gorgeous kiva wood-burning fireplace, original hardwood floors, functional built-in closets, and drawers in bedrooms. An easy flow floorplan from the living room into the family room/tv room/office to the large rear portal and fabulous backyard for year-round enjoyment. The new roof added in 2019 has a warranty that will be transferred to the buyer. This home shines with pride of ownership.

For open house information, contact Ruby Valdez, Barker Realty, LLC at 505-982-9836

2623 Via Berrenda, Santa Fe, 87505 3 Beds 2 Baths | $570,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,660 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful home situated on a large lot located in the desirable Las Estancias Subdivision. This home beams with pride of ownership with many upgrades. Living area has wood beam ceiling, Anasazi Rock Fireplace with mantel and banco. Kitchen has separate dining and breakfast areas, granite countertops with updated cabinets complete with coffee bar and mini fridge. Updated bathrooms include vanities and Corian countertops. Custom closets and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Shed is finished with insulation, lighting, flooring and ceiling fan. The current owner uses the shed as a workout room. Landscaped in both front and back yards with mature foliage, concrete and paver patios and turf grass perfect for relaxation and entertainment. Stucco re-done in 2017. New TPO roof installed in 2013. Trane furnace/heater replaced in 2015. Water efficient tankless hot water heater installed in 2015. Porcelain floors in bathrooms and laminate wood floors in two of the bedrooms. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. 2 car-garage finished garage insulated and painted. Side RV parking. Fully fenced backyard.

For open house information, contact Bob Lee Trujillo, Santa Fe Properties at 505-982-4466

2734 Calle Cedro, Santa Fe, 87505 4 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,785 Square Feet | Built in None

Centrally located and across the street from the beautiful Herb Martinez Park, opportunity awaits. Front and back yard landscaping comes complete with a large apple tree. This 3 bedroom home with attached 1 bedroom guest house has something for everyone! Schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Suzanne Archuleta, Realty One Enchanted Circle at 505-278-7228

28 Magpie Road, Glorieta, 87535 3 Beds 3 Baths | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,133 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Fabulous Find On A 2.06 Acres Lot In Santa Fe County. This 2,133 Sq. Ft Beautiful Spacious Single-Family Home with Wood, Tiles & Carpet flooring Yields 3 Bedrooms & 3 Baths. Enter The Bright Living Room With Generous Room For Relaxing With Wood Burning Stove. Followed By the Dining Area & Kitchen With Wooden Cabinets & Lots of Counter Spaces. It Also Includes A Converted Foot Garage Into Family Room with It's Own Pellet Stove Fire Place & Full Bath. Master Bedroom Is with 3/4 Bath & A Walk In Closet Followed by 2 Secondary Rooms & Another Full Bath. Spacious Outdoor Has A Landscape With Koi Ponds & Irrigation, Covered Patio With Grill, Hot Tub, Garden &Tree House.Brand New Synthetic Stucco to Be Completed & Metal Roof To Be Installed Prior To Closing.Pre-Inspection Done.Come See This Beauty!

For open house information, contact David Roybal, Keller Williams Realty at 505-271-8200