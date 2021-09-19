Check out these homes for sale in Santa Maria now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria Journal
 4 days ago

(Santa Maria, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Santa Maria than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

735 E Fesler Street, Santa Maria, 93454

4 Beds 2 Baths | $679,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,647 Square Feet | Built in 1959

New roof 3years old new plumbing ,tank less water heater 4 years old no problems, new electrical, new lights, All new cabinets all appliances energy efficient included, solar system 6months old, Storage shed in the back, zoned to be Able to add a granny house for added income, double gate in backyard with room to park motor home or boat. Excellent neighborhood wonderful neighbors everyone looks out for each other. Close to schools, shopping, and the beach.

1112 Hal Avenue, Santa Maria, 93454

3 Beds 2 Baths | $515,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,421 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Welcome to this delightfully renovated single story 3 bed 2 bath home! All 1,421 sqft. has been covered in fresh paint, new laminate flooring, as well as new baseboards. Upon entry, you will stumble into a sitting area featuring a brick fireplace with a beautiful blue coating. In the kitchen you will find butcher block countertops, along with island seating, and a stainless steel gas range. There is an open-concept area beside the kitchen that can make for a formal dining table or a second sitting area. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with modern vanities and fixtures. The laundry room is located inside and last but not least, this home offers a huge yard to be designed to your liking!

1529 Jonathan Place, Santa Maria, 93454

4 Beds 2 Baths | $624,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Looking for a property with RV access and room for all of your toys? See the big RV cover Porch plus a side gate for extra toys and another covered porch. Plus a back covered patio great for entertaining. Assessors show 3 bedrooms but property has 4 (buyer to verify) square footage. Beautiful granite kitchen with plenty of light. Living room with a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Master bedroom with sliding door towards back yard and a beautiful upgraded bathroom. Walk in closet. This property is move in ready. Adult occupied and very clean. Current owner spent a lot to upgrade and clean and now must sell. MUST SEE AS PICTUERS DO NOT SHOW WHAT PROPERTY REALLY HAS TO OFFER. PAID FOR SOLAR SYSTEM.

1905 Evelyn Court, Santa Maria, 93454

3 Beds 2 Baths | $520,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,685 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Desirable River Oaks single story home! Quiet cul de sac location with easy access to walking and biking trails. Enter your new freshly painted home. Nice size den or office at the front overlooking the street. Great for that home office worker, an additional bedroom or a formal dining room. Big living room-dining room combination with gas burning fireplace, custom lighting and skylights! Big kitchen has granite counters, a center island table, casual dining, loads of cabinets with roll outs, and lazy Susan's too! Lots of cabinets, counter space and custom lighting. Main bedroom suite has a walk-in closet with a custom shelving unit. There is another spacious closet too. Built in Television and speakers are included. The main bedroom suite has a walk-in shower, custom vanity, and lighting. The two other bedrooms are a nice size and bright. There is recessed lighting and other skylights throughout the home. The back yard features a covered stamped concrete patio, hot tub with gazebo, and an additional multi-purpose room in back. Garden water fountains top this relaxing entertaining yard off. The washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. No HOA fees. This home is walking distance from Taylor Elementary School, walking trails, community park and located conveniently to freeway access.

