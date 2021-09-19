House hunt Lake Charles: See what’s on the market now

(Lake Charles, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lake Charles. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

4300 Essex Street, Lake Charles, 70605 3 Beds 4 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,910 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Great deal on this South Lake Charles Home! This beautiful home features an open floor plan with tons of custom upgrades including lots of cypress and real wood throughout. Amazing great room has custom woodwork galore , wood burning fireplace, beautiful custom Built-ins, 1 x 6 V-groove cypress paneling & custom molding. Spacious kitchen features custom cypress woodwork & cabinets, eat-in island with Thermador stove, Granite counter tops and porcelain tile floors. Home also has a second living area with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Formal dining and breakfast area. Very nice office area could be used as 4th bedroom if wanted. Master suite features 2 closets, jetted soaking tub, custom walk-in tile shower & dual sinks. All bedrooms have large closets and private full bath. Laundry room has sink and extra storage area. Front of home has 2 brick courtyards and a large circular driveway. Back of home has a second entrance off of W Prien Lake with extra parking areas. 2 car attached carport and workshop. Seller has already installed new roof & 3 year old HVAC system. There is some minor TLC still needed on home but with some sweat equity this home could be a showplace again. Priced to sell as is. Will not qualify for FHA financing. Seller will transfer flood policy currently $794/year.

5135 Hwy 27 Highway S, Sulphur, 70665 4 Beds 3 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,659 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Very Spacious Colonial style home which features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. The master suite is on the first floor along with another bedroom and bath. Upstairs feature 2 spacius bedrooms, a bath, and a very large Bonus room that could be used as a nice game room for the family or could even be made into a 5th bedroom. Wood floors flow all throughout the home. Enjoy the ample cabinets located in the kitchen and dining room, good for storing all those special dishes and kitchenware. A Must See. Absolutely gorgeous.

3642 Salene Road, Lake Charles, 70605 5 Beds 3 Baths | $378,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,663 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Must see!! Amazing 5-bedroom 2.5 bath home located in South Lake Charles. This beautiful and spacious home was completely gutted and is move in ready. The kitchen features granite counters, lots of cabinets, and is set up for a gas or electric range. This home offers plenty of room for entertaining with three living areas. Separate dining room, game room with trey ceiling, wet bar and beautiful brick fireplace. The sunroom overlooks the covered patio and lush back yard. Home is situated on a large .86-acre lot with a 23X20 detached garage/workshop that has electricity and set up with plumbing hook ups.

1341 Tan Tara Circle, Lake Charles, 70611 5 Beds 4 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,290 Square Feet | Built in 1997

72 hour first right of refusal. Must see this 5 bedroom 3.5 bath southern charmer with over 3300 square feet of living area situated on a large lot in the heart of Moss Bluff! . This beautiful home has tons of curb appeal with the inviting front porch and beautifully landscaped yard. Perfect home for the growing family. Amazing family room with cathedral ceilings featuring lots of windows, wood burning fireplace and built-in entertainment center. Spacious kitchen loaded with abundance of custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, pantry & eat-in bar. Breakfast area and formal dining room off the foyer. The Master suite has its own sitting room/exercise room, an extra large master bath with dual vanities, his/her closets, tile walk-in shower &corner soaking tub. Downstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms. One of the bedrooms has custom built-ins used for an office. The upstairs game/media room area overlooks the living room below & splits 2 bedrooms. It also features lots of additional storage, closets, a full bath and even a butler's pantry/bar with sink. Upstairs bedrooms feature built-in desk & bookshelves. Spacious laundry room with a double sink & lots of cabinets for storage. Amazing privacy fenced backyard oasis is an entertainers dream with a large wood deck, outdoor grilling station, in-ground saltwater pool and hot tub. New roof & 2 of the HVAC units are new. Seller is in process of repairing and cleaning pool. Flood zone X.

