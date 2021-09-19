Check out these Joliet homes on the market

(Joliet, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Joliet will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

21300 Douglas Lane, Plainfield, 60544 2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,900 | Townhouse | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Beautiful Townhouse With Great Golf Course Location, Master Bedroom has Private Bath With Soaker Tub And Separate Shower, Large Kitchen With Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Front And Rear Patio's Both With Sliding Doors, 9 Foot Ceilings, Walk-In Closet, Plenty Of Storage Space, Gated Community with Clubhouse and Indoor and Outdoor Pools, Plenty of Activities, Close to Expressway and many Restaurants Plus Plenty of Shopping

For open house information, contact Frank Caliendo, United Real Estate - Chicago at 630-748-4660

1441 White Pine Lane, Bolingbrook, 60490 2 Beds 3 Baths | $247,000 | Townhouse | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Looking for an impeccably maintained sun-filled home with an open floor plan? This is the home for you! Welcome home to this 2bedroom, 2.5 bathroom + loft end-unit townhome nestled in the Pinebrook community of Bolingbrook. A short distance to I55, Lily Cache Sports field, shopping & dining! This beauty has not only a patio area but a side yard too! The main level has a great flow for entertaining with surround sound, a fireplace and a dining area leading to the patio. The light-filled kitchen is equipped with a pantry and ample space for 2 cooks! The 2nd floor opens to a loft with a vaulted ceiling. The owner's suite features a walk-in closet and whirlpool tub. The hallway, with view of main floor leads to a full hallway bathroom and 2nd spacious bedroom. New water heater 2020, new GE washer/dryer 2019, new roof 2018, new garage door 2015. Schedule a tour today to see this well-maintained and spacious home before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Vicky Manasses, john greene, Realtor at 630-820-6500

139 Park Drive, Joliet, 60436 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Cute as a button, updated, 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch! Entire house has been freshly painted, new laminate flooring, ceramic entry. Eat in kitchen with new ceramic backsplash and ceramic floors. Completely updated ceramic bath. Large fenced back yard boast large deck going down to brick paver patio and shed. Laundry room includes washer and dryer. This home is move-in ready and shows well.

For open house information, contact Deborah Olson, Spring Realty at 815-741-7000

14622 South Kearns Drive, Plainfield, 60544 3 Beds 1 Bath | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Check out this rare gem! This modernly decorated ranch home is in a quiet neighborhood in desired Plainfield. It's situated a block away from Rt 126 just minutes from I-55. As you enter the home, you will be greeted by a generously-sized living room that is light and airy with plenty of natural light. The recently renovated kitchen will impress with white shaker cabinets with custom hardware, stainless steel appliances, gray flooring, new faucet, and big pantry. Enjoy the eat-in kitchen that overlooks the sprawling front yard. The bathroom features a double bowl vanity with granite countertop, tiled shower, and updated backsplash and flooring. This home features three sizable bedrooms with large closets. The partially finished basement offers a huge space that can be used as a family room or bonus area. The unfinished part offers a substantial amount of storage and also has the rough in for an additional bathroom. There is a clean one and a half heated garage. Relax in the screened in three season room. You won't want to miss the easily maintained backyard with a firepit and shed. The home has newer windows, siding, water softener, and updated kitchen and bath. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Krista Laskowski, Re/Max Ultimate Professionals at 815-556-1077