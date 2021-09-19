Yakima-curious? These homes are on the market

(Yakima, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Yakima will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

214 N 28Th Ave, Yakima, 98902 4 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Don't let the front fool you, this home is large! Whether you're a family of 2 or many more, this spacious home with up to 5 bedrooms has a lot to offer. Bring your imagination and this home will spring to life. Features inside this 2500 sq. ft. home include a brand new gas HVAC system, new roof in 2012, fresh paint inside, newer windows in the lower level, plenty of parking space, an open concept and original hardwood floors upstairs. The location is centrally located in Yakima WA and is great for walking, close to shopping and Memorial Hospital. So whether you're looking for a large home for yourself or creating an investment AirB&B home, be sure to check this one out today!

609 Tumac Dr, Yakima, 98901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $342,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Super cute and ready for move-in! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home resides in a quiet cul de sac. Living room and front porch provide a view of Mt Adams and the Cascade Range. Master suite with a walk-in and bath. Breakfast bar off the kitchen as well as dining and family area. Great fenced backyard! Patio provides for outdoor entertainment. This home provides a cheery feel with lots of natural light!

606 E Spruce St, Yakima, 98901 3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Great starter home or investment property. This 3 BD & 1 BA home thoughtfully uses every inch of its 1,144 +/- sq. ft. floor plan. Close to parks, grocery stores and schools. Partially fenced yard located on a desirable corner lot. Sizable living room leads to a modern style kitchen with matching white appliances, plenty of counter space and tile floors, with natural light throughout.

207 S 8Th Ave, Yakima, 98902 2 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Condominium | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Cozy two bedroom condo located in the Mediterranean Place gated community. This 1040 sq ft condo includes gated entrance access, dining area, community courtyard, private fenced patio with a garden area and 1 car detached garage. All appliances plus a stackable washer and dryer are included. Walking distance to Davis High School and many stores. No buyer age restriction.

