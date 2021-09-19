Take a look at these homes on the Bloomington market now

(Bloomington, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bloomington than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

8428 W State Road 43, Bloomington, 47404 2 Beds 1 Bath | $157,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,527 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This home is being sold ‘As Is’. It’s a COUNTRY CHARMER waiting for a new family! A cutie patootie only 6.3 miles from I-69! This is a 2 bedroom with a guest room/office on the main floor. In the past the upstairs play room has been used as a bedroom. The septic has recently been pumped. The roof is only 2 years old and a the water heater is 4 years old. This home is USDA eligible. BOTH Bedroom wardrobes stay. This home has charm galore!

641 E Holland Drive, Bloomington, 47401 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Adorable Three Bedroom/One Bath home with a little mid century charm! Large windows give lots of natural light. This home has so much potential!

925 N Madison Street, Bloomington, 47404 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 1930

GREAT SINGLE-FAMILY HOME or DUPLEX on the near west side of Bloomington. Charming 1930s Bungalow with full unfinished basement located near downtown, B-line Trail, the Farmer’s Market, Tech Park, IU Stadium, Assembly Hall, Cascades Golf Course, Bloomington High School North and the new Hospital. It is currently used as a Duplex with a 2BR, 1BA, large covered front porch, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, full bath with claw-foot tub and a delightful back porch on the MAIN LEVEL and a full UPPER-LEVEL LOFT with full bath and kitchen with breakfast nook with entrance from the back porch. Original hardwood flooring in DR, LR and hallway. The full basement where the washer and dryer, mechanicals and a 1-car garage are located can be accessed from inside the main level or from the outside. The yard is beautifully landscaped and there is plenty of parking space. Near IU campus on the city bus line. Live on one side and rent the other side. Subject to Tenants Rights the main level is leased till July 1, 2021. The rental permit for 6 unrelated adults (3 for the main level and 3 for the upper level) expires in 02/08/2022. Updates in the last 7 years include new toilets and bathroom sinks, new carpet for the entire upstairs and two bedrooms downstairs and bath, new kitchen flooring, sink and countertop and new 6 inch gutters. New roof in 2018.

4310 E Hector Drive, Bloomington, 47408 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Don’t miss this beautifully renovated ranch just minutes East of Indiana University! The 1,400 sqft 3bd, 2ba has had numerous recent upgrades including the kitchen, both baths, roof and windows. There’s also a multifunctional bonus room with the 2nd full bath and an exterior exit-great for guest quarters, workout space, playroom, office, or Airbnb! Hardwood flooring in the living room and all 3 bedrooms. The property is well landscaped and contains a covered back patio, fenced yard, and a storage shed. And if you have an electric car there’s a charging station! Ultra-desirable East location super convenient to Indiana University , the College Mall, and the new hospital!

