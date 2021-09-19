CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids-curious? These homes are on the market

Cedar Rapids Digest
Cedar Rapids Digest
 4 days ago

(Cedar Rapids, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Cedar Rapids than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O24ks_0c10LwLP00

4143 Riverview Road Ne, Cedar Rapids, 52411

3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,481 Square Feet | Built in 2001

1 ACRE CITY LIMITS!! IS WHERE YOU WILL FIND THIS RARE THREE BEDROOM TWO AND 1/2 BATH WITH SPACE FOR DAYS- HUGE 3 SEASON ROOM LEADING TO THE PARK LIKE BACK YARD, UNIQUE INDOOR POOL ROOM WITH TONS OF WINDOWS, ADDITIONAL SPA LIKE GLASS SHOWER, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH ALL STAINLESS APPLIANCES, ELECTRIC FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE AND 2 STALL DETACHED,NEGOTIABLE ITEMS CUB CADET ZERO TURN MOWER, JOHN DEER MOWER, 2 EXTRA LARGE FLAT SCREEN TV'S (75" AND 65") HUTCH, (NEW) COUCH AND RECLINER. MUST SEE IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR AN INTOWN ACREAGE!!

For open house information, contact Graf Home Selling Team, GRAF HOME SELLING TEAM & ASSOCIATES at 319-491-0000

Copyright © 2021 Cedar Rapids Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Umluu_0c10LwLP00

1415 Eagleview Dr, Fairfax, 52228

5 Beds 3 Baths | $414,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,779 Square Feet | Built in 2017

.

For open house information, contact Amy Bishop, RE/MAX Concepts at 319-395-0101

Copyright © 2021 Iowa City Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27KjSf_0c10LwLP00

1412 Petrus Dr Ne, Cedar Rapids, 52402

5 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,006 Square Feet | Built in 2013

.

For open house information, contact Amy Bishop, RE/MAX Concepts at 319-395-0101

Copyright © 2021 Iowa City Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pIzaU_0c10LwLP00

1834 J Avenue Ne, Cedar Rapids, 52402

1 Bed 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Quiet and cozy! Freshened up and ready to make it your home! Freshly painted and new flooring throughout will make moving in a breeze. Plenty of room for some comfy furniture and to watch your favorite movies on a big screen! Bedroom is spacious and there is a large drop zone/storage area and laundry just off the attached garage. No dragging your groceries through the snow this coming winter! If you're a gardener, there are so many areas for you to create something really magical to enjoy for years to come.

For open house information, contact Doris Ackerman, Keller Williams Legacy Group at 319-423-4139

Copyright © 2021 Cedar Rapids Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved.

