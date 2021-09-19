Check out these Billings homes on the market

(Billings, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Billings than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

835 Lewis Avenue, Billings, 59101 4 Beds 4 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,787 Square Feet | Built in 1915

You won't believe what you see as you turn up the driveway and make your way back to find this amazing hidden gem! Charm and character hit you as you enter the front door and your eyes land on the custom iron and wood railings in the entry. The expansive area of the living room, dining room and kitchen reveals a seamless blend of the old hardwood floors with the new modernized kitchen. Kitchen is outfitted w/wood fireplace, heated tile floor, wine refrigerator, duel fuel range, patio door out to cozy wood gathering deck, custom island w/farm sink and even has its own radiant heater! Island and coffee bar are topped with Caribou walnut block and yes, it is waterproof. Huge main floor family room w/gas fireplace, new master bathroom updated w/heated floors, walk-in shower, and duel sink custom vanity. Four bedrooms on the same level, multiple decks, huge patio & super private 3/4 acre lot.

616 N 13Th Street, Billings, 59101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Tons of potential here! This home has some updates including new carpet & brand new half bath in basement. Drywall and trim just completed in basement rooms as well as egress windows. Great open layout in main living area with a huge living room & kitchen area. There is ditch rights for watering the yard. Single detached garage has electricity to it and extra long driveway for more parking. Come and take a look at all that can be done here and put your own special touches on it!

23 Emerald Hills Dr., Billings, 59101 6 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,400 Square Feet | Built in 1976

A Montana DREAM! This exceptional home sits on over 11 acres and has stunning views from every angle. The wrap around deck and floor to ceiling windows on both levels bring the rolling hills in, and provides the feeling of indoor/outdoor living year round. It boasts a large shop, 2 full living areas, additional bonus rooms on each floor, and has a large field close to the home suitable for horses. This property is less than 20 minutes from downtown Billings but makes you feel as if you’re living in the beautiful Montana mountains. Property is located close to the Yellowstone River, state land, and hiking trails. It is also within an hour drive to Red Lodge, MT that offers skiing, shopping, and other outdoor adventures.

3305 Castle Pines Drive, Billings, 59101 4 Beds 3 Baths | $520,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,931 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Come to Briarwood & enjoy the quiet setting just minutes from town. This home will feature 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, modern architectural style, trimmed out with high quality finishes. The kitchen, which is the control center of each home, will be open & spacious built for everything from entertaining large holiday parties to managing the normal family routines. It will include a large single level quartz island opening up into the living room, perimeter cabinetry will include quartz tops accented with a tile back splash. Master bedroom suite will feature an enlarged walk-in tile shower, quartz counter tops and spacious walk in closet. Laundry room is located on the upper level next to bedrooms. The upper level features a large family room that walks out to the covered patio. Still time to customize and pick colors and finishes. More lots and floor plans available

