Take a look at these homes on the Cumming market now

1407 Pickens Street, Ball Ground, 30107 3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,510 Square Feet | Built in 1925

CALLING ALL SERIOUS INVESTORS! This is the perfect fixer-upper for someone willing to put in the work! SOLD AS-IS! THE TENANT IS IN THE PROCESS OF MOVING OUT! The property will be delivered Vacant. NO HOA FEE!

524 Allison Lane, Ball Ground, 30107 3 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,681 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This one-of-a-kind property, nestled in its own private lot is a must-see! With a reversed layout that holds the master on the 1400+ square foot main floor and 2 additional bedrooms with their own baths arranged in 1200+ sqft beneath, you're sure to have optimal energy efficiency. Adding to the efficiency of the home is an Echo Show, which can control anything Alexa-compatible, which makes communication & entertainment at home a breeze! Although just a short drive to I-575, you'll find the remoteness of your new home totally peaceful, and on a clear, starry night, utterly fascinating. With no city lights to interfere and only night lights to guide you down the driveway, enjoy "movie night" under the stars with the garage door as your screen, or grab a telescope and pick up star-gazing as a new hobby! And don't miss your very own blackberry patch just outside the master suite windows. Speaking of the master suite, imagine waking up to an elevated wooded view and enjoying your first cup of coffee on the screened deck with the same peaceful view every day...Thank goodness virtual offices are now a thing because you'll never want to leave! So come on in and make yourself at home--all this charming retreat needs is YOU to call it home!

3135 Neal Court, Cumming, 30041 3 Beds 4 Baths | $575,000 | Townhouse | 3,052 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Fabulous Golf Course view from this spacious Townhome on 10th green in Windermere community. Chef's Kitchen w/huge granite island, stainless steel appliances. Keeping room w/fireplace opens to bright sunroom and balcony overlooking golf course. Master bedroom w/sunroom and balcony on 10th green. Large dining/living room with bay window. Hardwoods throughout. Terrace level w/private bath; perfect for guest room/office or teenage suite. Plenty of storage! Elevator ready! Corner unit. 24 hr Fitness Center. Walk to golf, swim, tennis. Close to Ga400 and Lake Lanier. GATED.

2580 New College Way, Cumming, 30041 5 Beds 5 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,739 Square Feet | Built in 1998

AMAZING opportunity in PRINCETON SQUARE! CUSTOM EXECUTIVE BRICK HOME! Nestled on a TREE LINED cul-de-sac street! Entry Foyer welcomes you! Formal LIVING and DINING! Formal Living has double doors and can be used as an office. FAMILY Room with Fireplace and Built-in Shelving! NEW GOURMET KITCHEN with SS appliances and Granite Countertops!! REAL HARDWOOD floors throughout the MAIN level and STAIRS! Spacious MASTER SUITE with Trey Ceilings and SPA LIKE Master Bath! 4 Additional LARGE Bedrooms up with 2 additional FULL Baths! FINISHED Terrace Level with Full Bath,Media, Game Room and TONS of Storage! FLAT Back Yard is Fenced (Note the fence does not go to the property line)!! NEWER Roof, NEW HVAC/FURNACE, FRESH PAINT and so much more! WALK to AWARD WINNING Schools! EASY ACCESS to GA 400!

