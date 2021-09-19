Take a look at these homes for sale in Yuma

(Yuma, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Yuma. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3584 W 13 Pl, Yuma, 85364 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,250 | Single Family Residence | 1,722 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Move in ready! This home is a total gem and an entertainers dream. Great covered patio and crystal clear pool with upgraded cleaning and aeration to keep pool cold all summer long! Plenty of parking for all the toys too! New A/C, water heater, and even a whole home air scubber for pollen and pet dander! Do not hesitate as this gorgeous home will not last long.

0000 S Ave A, Yuma, 85350 5 Beds 4 Baths | $404,000 | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Your dream home, on 2 Acre lot with Irrigation. INCLUDES FULLY MATURE CITRUS GROVE. Several premium features - GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, 9' CEILINGS, CONCRETE TILED ROOF, CULTURED STONE VENEER,(see standard features list and floor plan). Pictures show the exact house built else where in Yuma. Landscaping not included. Listing agent is Owner/Agent.

1150 S Bardeaux Ave, Yuma, 85364 4 Beds 2 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,884 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Luxury Living w/ Country Feel Located in Town! Enjoy this Spacious Home Located on an irrigated 20,000sf+ Lot w/ Producing Orange Trees in town! 4 Large Bedrooms/ 2Full Baths/ Extended 3 Car Garage w/ Formal Living Room & Great Room! Updated Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances & tile counters. Over 2800sf of Living Space! Huge Diving Pool w/ Baja Shelf Updated Spring 2021! Live Your Best Life Today in this Beauty!

1582 W County 17 1/2 St, Somerton, 85350 4 Beds 3 Baths | $419,000 | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Best of both worlds, country life with all modern conveniences! This very modern home built in 2014 for the original owner boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage home on spectacular acreage! Vaulted ceilings throughout, all tile on first floor and wood flooring on the second. The home has 1 covered deck, balcony, covered patio, extra, EXTRA insulation, 20X20 foot storage shed in a completely fenced off area, 1 year home warranty PAID BY SELLER!

