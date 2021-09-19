CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Conroe-curious? These homes are on the market

Conroe Digest
Conroe Digest
 4 days ago

(Conroe, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Conroe will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkQKY_0c10Lrvm00

6 S Regent Oak, The Woodlands, 77381

5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,650,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,549 Square Feet | Built in 1997

EXCLUSIVITY at your FINGERTIPS -- RARE find in SOUGHT after WOODLANDS CHANCERY PLACE!! LOCATED on a nearly 1 ACRE LOT just walking distance from Cattail Park & a golf cart ride away from The Woodlands Country Club. This 5 bed, 4.5 bath home w/ 3 CAR ATTACHED & 3 CAR DETACHED garage is a must see -- GRANITE ISLAND kitchen open to breakfast & family room. Extensive built-ins and millwork throughout home, natural hardwoods, & a dramatic formal living w/ floor to ceiling windows & french doors leading to backyard. HUGE primary retreat down w/ his & hers vanities, separate tub/shower, & large walk-in closet w/ built-ins. Guest room + en-suite bath located on first floor, study, & formal dining. Upstairs GAME ROOM, spacious guest rooms w/ walk-in closets, & sitting area featuring Juliet balcony. This backyard is a MUST SEE - heated POOL/SPA, covered 21x13 patio w/ outdoor kitchen, PERGOLA, & lush landscaping. ZONED for ACCLAIMED WOODLAND HIGH & blocks from Galatas Elementary!

For open house information, contact Jeremy Larkin, Keller Williams - The Woodlands at 281-364-1588

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11834613)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8RHb_0c10Lrvm00

744 Wedgewood Park, Conroe, 77304

3 Beds 2 Baths | $291,340 | Single Family Residence | 1,754 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful New Colina Home. OCTOBER, 2021 move-In, 1754 SF, 3 bedroom/study. Level homesite, backs to green belt, mahogany entry door, double sink master, rear 8x7 garage door, 42" Flagstone cabinets/adjustable shelves, island, granite & stainless kitchen, 3 x 6 subway tile backsplash, tiled bath/tub shower surrounds, stainless gas five-burner self cleaning range, vented microwave, & dishwasher. Tankless H20 heater, "Smart Home Package", garage door opener, vinyl plank flooring-- living, kitchen, baths, foyer, study, &utility room. 9' foot ceilings. Separate shower/oversized garden tub in primary bath. Covered rear porch. 3-sides Acme Brick, cement board rear. High energy efficiency. Amenities include tennis, stocked fishing pond for Residents only, playground, arbor, meandering brook, walking trails, Minutes from I -45, Lake Conroe, shopping, restaurants, golf, & many other recreational activities. Visit the sales office at 731 Wedgewood Park for information. Photos are representative.

For open house information, contact Justin Dickey, Keller Williams - Houston - Professionals at 281-444-3900

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11757157)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2UEq_0c10Lrvm00

146 Billandrea Lane, Conroe, 77304

3 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,431 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Unique Frank Lloyd Wright style design on approximately 1.3 acres on golf course. Enclosed indoor lap pool/sauna. Outside: wrap-around decking that overlooks the 24th hole/adult tree house/beautiful landscaping. Home is almost a fish bowl with tons of glass w/every room overlooking golf course. Huge rooms with both formals/den with wet bar and separate ice maker. 24X24 master suite with large sitting area and his and her closets. Beaded teak wood ceilings throughout and Saltillo tile. A must see!

For open house information, contact Matt West, Keller Williams - Conroe/Lake Conroe/Magnolia/Huntsville at 936-525-3200

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11887945)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuohj_0c10Lrvm00

14322 Winema View Lane, Conroe, 77384

3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,990 | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in None

This community features a Recreational Center, Pool, and a Playground. Located a few miles from Interstate 45 off of 1488 and Old Conroe Road. Easy access to The Woodlands, Restaurants, Shopping Centers and Healthcare Facilities. Fosters Ridge is located within the Conroe Independent School District. Schools in this district have been acclaimed several times for their high quality. This Master Planned Community offers the lifestyle you deserve! Be the first to build the home youve earned

For open house information, contact Fosters Ridge MODERN Sales D.R. Horton - Houston North

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-28408-281-28231-284120000-0045)

See more property details

