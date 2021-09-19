Take a look at these homes on the Killeen market now

(Killeen, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Killeen. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4007 London Lane, Killeen, 76543 3 Beds 2 Baths | $132,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,185 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Located in an established/mature neighborhood with full-grown trees. This adorable home sits on a huge lot with a private gated entrance and large open areas for entertainment/fun. The home has been completely repainted (inside), updated countertops, stainless steel appliances, new blinds, new dishwasher, security system, new fencing, new roof, new water heater, new HVAC, & a new roof was recently installed. The master bedroom has his/hers walk-in closets (or hers/hers). The garage door & shutters have also been updated. Ceiling fans are installed in all rooms & the living room has a nice fireplace to keep you comfy in the winter months. The backyard is quite large with more than enough room for pets/children. This property has a very large open space covered with pavers; that makes it an ideal area for barbeques, parties, etc. This home would be great for first-time homeowners are for future rental investment. **OPEN HOUSE** 6/26 & 6/27 FROM 11AM-1PM

For open house information, contact Joshua Cole, Keller Williams Realty at 512-346-3550

3900 & 3906 E Rancier Avenue, Killeen, 76543 4 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,440 Square Feet | Built in 1968

27.314 acres, more or less, with two brick veneer residences. Property consists of four parcels, the largest being about 19.886 acres of which most in flood plain. The two residences are in parcels out of flood plain. 3900 E. Rancier built circa 1968, is a four-bedroom, three-bath of 2,400 sq. ft. living approximately and one-car garage on one-acre and has nice, clean appearance. It is on sewer. 3906 E. Rancier, built circa 1967, is a three-bedroom, two-bath of about 1,868 sq. ft. living area with two-car garage and needs maintenance. It is on septic. Both residences on city water with no meter (a trade for utility easement years ago) but upon sale seller advises buyer will have to get water meters for each from City of Killeen. Site has potential for development for such as mini-storage, apartments, church, strip center, free-standing. Across road from Long Branch Park. Adjoins and near major apartment complexes, near commercial. Currently zoned R-1.

For open house information, contact Virginia Cloud, Cloud Real Estate at 254-690-3311

3600 Tanchico Drive, Killeen, 76542 4 Beds 3 Baths | $247,905 | Single Family Residence | 2,173 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Midland plan is a two-story home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 2 car-garage. The entry opens to a downstairs guest bedroom and bath with hall linen closet. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar with beautiful counter tops, stainless steel appliances and corner pantry. Open concept floor plan boasts spacious family room and dining area. Extra storage space under the stairs is a plus. Bedroom 1 offers privacy along with an attractive bathroom that features dual vanities, water closet and walk-in closet. A versatile loft area greets you at the top of the stairs and opens to two additional bedrooms and bath. The standard rear covered patio is located off the dining area. You’ll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device.

For open house information, contact Eleonora Santana, NextHome Tropicana Realty at 254-616-1850

6206 Marble Falls Drive, Killeen, 76542 3 Beds 3 Baths | $296,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,917 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Carothers built Filmore Plan in White Rock Estates is ready to be made your own! Dazzling flowing floor plan showcases 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 living and 2 dining areas all elegantly designed into 2146 square feet. Well maintained-landscaping welcomes as you enter through etched glass Texas Star Door. Custom Tile entry is flanked by carpeted study/5th bedroom and ceramic tiled formal dining. Chefs delight kitchen features an abundance of custom cabinets and granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, built-in microwave, smooth-top cook top, built-in double ovens, stone front breakfast bar, large corner pantry and dining area. Entertain in spacious great room boasting floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, double pop-up ceiling with fan, recessed lighting, and crown molding. Nearby half bath is convenient for guest use. Spectacular owners retreat showcases large bathroom with separate shower, double vanities, jetted tub, and huge walk-in closet. Three additional amply-sized bedrooms sporting ceiling fan & large closets are serviced by full hall bath. Exterior features include large backyard, covered patio with 3 ceiling fans, privacy fence, and beautifully landscaped yard. This beautifully designed home is close to shopping and Fort Hood. An opportunity not to be missed!

For open house information, contact Aracelis Wheatley, Sophia and Associates Real Estate LLC at 254-699-8909