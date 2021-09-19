Check out these homes for sale in Santa Barbara now

(Santa Barbara, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Santa Barbara. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1131 Las Alturas Rd, Santa Barbara, 93103 4 Beds 5 Baths | $6,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,100 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Enjoy this stunning contemporary showcase, which was completed in 2014, featuring large open rooms that flow to terraces and gardens accompanied by harbor, ocean or mountain views as a backdrop. The open concept floor plan focuses on a superb great room incorporating the kitchen, dining and lounge area which open to either an ocean view terrace with steps to the pool, or a walled and gated garden with remarkable mountain views. A distinctive architectural wood, steel and glass stairwell connects the home's levels. The main level primary suite opens to the pool terrace while there is an additional bedroom suite or office to enjoy. A roof top terrace adjacent to the secondary primary suite continues the trend of featuring ocean, harbor and mountain views and integrates a wet bar

299 Elderberry Dr, Goleta, 93117 4 Beds 5 Baths | $2,999,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,361 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Custom luxury home at the last oceanside development in Southern California - The Bluffs, a gated community where you can hear the seals and waves on the beach. This is the largest floor plan and is uniquely situated with southern exposure and privacy next to the coastal preserve open space, yet only minutes to excellent shopping. The ocean is 5 minutes from your doorstep on park trails through Eucalyptus groves adjacent to Sandpiper Golf Course. An elegant yet comfortable home with many unique upgrades & an open floor plan creating the perfect indoor/outdoor lifestyle with abundant entertaining spaces: the verdant backyard features a Lynx & Viking outdoor kitchen with a redwood pergola-for al fresco dining. Inside gourmet Viking kitchen has a dine-in island, full-size wine refrigerat

2211 Calle Culebra, Summerland, 93067 3 Beds 2 Baths | $2,999,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,144 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Welcome to your very own coastal retreat in Summerland, California. Where you can wake up every morning to the spectacular sunrise over the Ocean. Located just minutes away from Montecito and City of Santa Barbara. Breathtaking Ocean and Island views all year long from just about every room in this home. First floor features two bedrooms with a fireplace along with direct access onto the deck . Where you can enjoy the ocean breeze while enjoying your morning cup of coffee. An attached two car garage and large driveway with plenty of parking. Second floor offers a spacious open floor plan, beamed ceilings, cozy fireplace and views of the Ocean. Step out onto the deck to enjoy sunset views while entertaining in your modern kitchen. Perfectly sized backyard to host your summer events and still catch the sunset. Best of all, it's located just minutes from the beach, 101 freeway, walking or biking distance from the water. Come enjoy the beautiful California weather while living in this beach community!

986 Cheltenham Rd, Santa Barbara, 93105 4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,932 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Prepare to swoon over this exquisite Mission Canyon home, showcasing panoramic views of the ocean, Channel Islands, St. Anthony's, and the Santa Barbara cityscape! Remodeled and expanded in 2017, this almost 3,000 SF home exudes elegance and style. The kitchen was opened up and outfitted with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. High vaulted ceilings and Velux skylights accentuate natural light from the southern exposure. Custom bi-folding doors open to a large entertainer's deck. Cozy up by the firepit and admire the dramatic vistas.The spacious primary suite provides comfort and privacy. A fourth bedroom suite makes for an ideal guest quarters. Work from home in the panoramic view office! Play or relax in the fully fenced backyard. Rejuvenate in the new hot tub (yes, with ocean views!).

