Take a look at these homes for sale in Victorville

(Victorville, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Victorville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

11967 4Th Avenue, Hesperia, 92345 4 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,420 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom two bath home!! the House sits on a full acre of flat land, perfect for adding other structures and just having much needed space. Come through the entry to a nice big family/living room right next to the Kitchen .The kitchen features new cabinets and granite countertops. New flooring throughout, the home has been partially renovated. Perfect for the commuter as it is close to the freeway. Shops, restaurants and entertainment are very close. This one wont last long

For open house information, contact LETITIA RAMIREZ, REALTY ONE GROUP EMPIRE at 760-407-6444

16407 Bunnell Avenue, Victorville, 92394 3 Beds 2 Baths | $318,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,281 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath on a large, fenced lot. Close to the freeway, shopping, schools, and banking.

For open house information, contact Lee Tabor, Lone Star Real Estate, Inc at 760-964-6253

15233 Sequoia Street, Hesperia, 92345 9 Beds 7 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,214 Square Feet | Built in 1997

7 bedroom, 5 1/2 bathroom, 1 acre home featuring, cathedral ceilings throughout, open floor plan, formal dinning area, fireplace in living room and in family room, den, large open kitchen, 3 car garage, RV parking, covered patio, AND DETACHED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, SEPERATLEY FENCED, TENANT INCOME HOME!

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Moreno, Elizabeth Moreno, Broker at 951-205-5694

14655 Hummingbird Road, Victorville, 92394 7 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,982 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautiful home centrally located... close to I-15 & Hwy 395

For open house information, contact Juan Rivera, Realty ONE Group Empire at 760-932-4008