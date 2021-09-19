CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Check out these homes on the Odessa market now

Odessa Voice
Odessa Voice
 4 days ago

(Odessa, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Odessa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

410 E Odessa St, Odessa, 79761

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,564 Square Feet | Built in 1956

TAKE A TOUR OF THIS HOME AT: https://bit.ly/3wCwC7q :: DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS WONDERFUL, MOVE-IN READY HOME. RECENT FLOORING AND PAINT, RECENT APPLIANCES, UPDATED BATHROOMS, LARGE BACKYARD WITH CINDERBLOCK STORAGE SHED, DOUBLE CLOSETS IN THE MASTER BEDROOM, AND SPECTACULAR OVERSIZED SECOND LIVING AREA!!!

1800 Cody Place, Odessa, 79762

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,483 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Awesome Corner Lot to go with this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home. This Home is in a great location, close to the mall, other shopping and entertainment. Some features are - vaulted ceilings in the living area, a fireplace, covered patio, 2 car garage and updated tile flooring and new carpet. This is a great starter home. Call your REALTOR for a private showing today! The HVAC unit is approx. 5 years old.

6925 Rocking L Ranch Rd, Odessa, 79765

4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,387 Square Feet | Built in 2018

SELLER IS OFFERING $3000 FOR BUYER CLOSING COST with acceptable offer.This beautifully maintained & landscaped, Open concept floor plan, 4 bedroom 2 bath home has foam insulation, tankless hot water heater & smart home features. Large kitchen with granite countertops, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances & lots of storage. Sequestered master suite features dual sinks & separate tub /shower. This floorplan has flex space that could be used as a second living or formal dining. No back neighbors

16 Sunnygrove Dr, Odessa, 79761

4 Beds 3 Baths | $545,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,422 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Live at that Swanky Vegas Hotel every day! This place screams sophistication and class! Owners are using 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths with their family in mind. Totally flexible plan, with Bonus Storage, added game rooms, High ceilings, custom lighting, paint, fixtures, tile, closets. NO detail got past these sellers in creating the ultimate Owners retreat in West Texas. Cant miss the bonus sundeck sun patio in the center of the house. Bonus living area, Seq. Owners retreat! 100% UNIQUE!

