CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saginaw, MI

Top homes for sale in Saginaw

Saginaw Dispatch
Saginaw Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Saginaw, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Saginaw than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZhsRP_0c10LiET00

244 Borland, Saginaw, 48602

3 Beds 2 Baths | $98,000 | 1,306 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Beautiful on Borland! Move in ready just needs a fresh coat of paint, this is perfect for a first time home buyer. located down a private cul-de-sac right off Adams Boulevard. Furnace and AC brand new in 2015. Hot water heater- 2021. Featuring a beautiful four seasons room that overlooks the completely fenced in backyard. Master bedroom with bathroom and plenty of storage space in basement as well as finished area for a second living room. Contact me for your private showing 989-751-7055

For open house information, contact Stephanie Zawacki, Keller Williams Preferred at 989-792-8200

Copyright © 2021 Saginaw Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBRMI-50050209)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDsQP_0c10LiET00

2060 Kansas Ave., Bridgeport, 48722

3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | 1,172 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Appliances included. 20 x 20 detached garage. Huge fenced in yard. 14x20 storage building also has second 12x20 storage building. Roof replaced in 2003. Tile work in bath. Covered front porch. Large "L" shaped lot.

For open house information, contact Arthur DuRussel, Wilson Realty at 989-793-5650

Copyright © 2021 Saginaw Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBRMI-50051442)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2egqkc_0c10LiET00

2500 Van Wormer Rd, Saginaw, 48609

4 Beds 4 Baths | $449,900 | 3,559 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Proud to present this custom home built for and by Architect Daniel Toshach and his wife Clarice Toshach located on almost 5 acres. Architect Daniel Toshach is known for his meticulous work throughout the Great Lakes Bay Area, a few of his projects include: Bavarian Inn, Hemlock High School, Swan Valley High School, and many more. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 7 sliding glass doors, walk-in closets, newer Lennox furnace and air conditioning, family room, living room, sitting room, spacious dining room, in-law suite, and updated kitchen. Spend your evenings enjoying the view of the Swan Creek through out the house. This home also has two pole barns one is 30x40 heated and cooled pole barn and the other is 30x50. Schedule your private showing today.

For open house information, contact Brooke Bickerstaff, Keller Williams Preferred at 989-792-8200

Copyright © 2021 Saginaw Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBRMI-50050617)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M67EQ_0c10LiET00

1752 Burnham Street, Saginaw, 48602

2 Beds 1 Bath | $49,500 | 749 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Cute and Cozy 2 Bedroom. Beautifully updated Kitchen and Bath with new furnace and hot water tank.

For open house information, contact Quincy Hayes, Century 21 Signature Realty at 989-921-7000

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service MiRealSource. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIREAL-50038480)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
Saginaw, MI
Business
City
Saginaw, MI
Saginaw, MI
Real Estate
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Saginaw Dispatch

Saginaw Dispatch

Saginaw, MI
131
Followers
257
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Saginaw Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy