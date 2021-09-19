Top homes for sale in Saginaw

(Saginaw, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Saginaw than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

244 Borland, Saginaw, 48602 3 Beds 2 Baths | $98,000 | 1,306 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Beautiful on Borland! Move in ready just needs a fresh coat of paint, this is perfect for a first time home buyer. located down a private cul-de-sac right off Adams Boulevard. Furnace and AC brand new in 2015. Hot water heater- 2021. Featuring a beautiful four seasons room that overlooks the completely fenced in backyard. Master bedroom with bathroom and plenty of storage space in basement as well as finished area for a second living room. Contact me for your private showing 989-751-7055

2060 Kansas Ave., Bridgeport, 48722 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | 1,172 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Appliances included. 20 x 20 detached garage. Huge fenced in yard. 14x20 storage building also has second 12x20 storage building. Roof replaced in 2003. Tile work in bath. Covered front porch. Large "L" shaped lot.

2500 Van Wormer Rd, Saginaw, 48609 4 Beds 4 Baths | $449,900 | 3,559 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Proud to present this custom home built for and by Architect Daniel Toshach and his wife Clarice Toshach located on almost 5 acres. Architect Daniel Toshach is known for his meticulous work throughout the Great Lakes Bay Area, a few of his projects include: Bavarian Inn, Hemlock High School, Swan Valley High School, and many more. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 7 sliding glass doors, walk-in closets, newer Lennox furnace and air conditioning, family room, living room, sitting room, spacious dining room, in-law suite, and updated kitchen. Spend your evenings enjoying the view of the Swan Creek through out the house. This home also has two pole barns one is 30x40 heated and cooled pole barn and the other is 30x50. Schedule your private showing today.

1752 Burnham Street, Saginaw, 48602 2 Beds 1 Bath | $49,500 | 749 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Cute and Cozy 2 Bedroom. Beautifully updated Kitchen and Bath with new furnace and hot water tank.

