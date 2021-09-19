Take a look at these homes on the Newark market now

(Newark, DE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Newark will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

Bethel Church Road And Dillon Circle, Middletown, 19709 3 Beds 3 Baths | $621,900 | 2,699 Square Feet | Built in None

Formal dining room and home office off foyer. Striking gourmet kitchen with island and butler's pantry. Cozy dining area with slider to optional screened deck. Spacious great room with fireplace. Luxurious owner's suite with walk-in closet and luxury bath. Versatile loft and spacious secondary bedrooms on second floor. Pricing is inclusive of average homesite premium.

For open house information, contact Summit Pointe KHV-Delaware

1575 Brackenville Rd, Hockessin, 19707 3 Beds 2 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,375 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This beautiful home was completely renovated from head to toe in 2021. This home sits on one of the largest lots in the area 2 ACRES!!! The renovation includes a new septic system (2021), HVAC systems (2021), roof (2020), new kitchen appliances and granite countertops, hot water heater (2021), new flooring throughout the whole house, recessed lighting throughout much of the main floor, everything is brand new. Comfortable and inviting, the family room has a modern fireplace, it is the perfect spot for relaxation. Continue to the living room is the eat-in kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a granite oversized island. The sliding glass doors lead to a new deck with incredible views overlooking the rear yard. The attraction of this home continues to the upper level with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. There is no lack of space in this house that does not provide a view of the private backyard. Continue the entertaining outside in the spectacular 2 acres patio where you can park your cars, boat, a motor home without or travel trailer without restrictions. Located within the Red Clay School District and close to major roads, restaurants, schools, parks, and entertainment, it does not get any better. Please hurry and schedule an appointment today! You will not be disappointed. Easy to show with immediate confirmation.

For open house information, contact Cristina Borla, Keller Williams - Greater Newark at 302-738-2300

206 Northern Oak Street, Middletown, 19709 3 Beds 3 Baths | $522,900 | 2,457 Square Feet | Built in None

Open and airy kitchen with pantry and oversized island. Cozy dining area adjacent to kitchen for enjoying casual meals. Luxurious owner's suite with dual walk-in closets and large bath. Hall walk-in closet for additional storage. Direct access to laundry room from garage. Covered porch to enjoy evenings outdoors.

For open house information, contact K. Hovnanians Four Seasons at Baymont Farms KFS-Delaware