Newark, DE

Take a look at these homes on the Newark market now

Newark Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Newark, DE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Newark will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zosSg_0c10LfaI00

Bethel Church Road And Dillon Circle, Middletown, 19709

3 Beds 3 Baths | $621,900 | 2,699 Square Feet | Built in None

Formal dining room and home office off foyer. Striking gourmet kitchen with island and butler's pantry. Cozy dining area with slider to optional screened deck. Spacious great room with fireplace. Luxurious owner's suite with walk-in closet and luxury bath. Versatile loft and spacious secondary bedrooms on second floor. Pricing is inclusive of average homesite premium.

For open house information, contact Summit Pointe KHV-Delaware

Copyright © 2021 K. Hovnanian Companies, LLC. All rights reserved.

See more property details

1575 Brackenville Rd, Hockessin, 19707

3 Beds 2 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,375 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This beautiful home was completely renovated from head to toe in 2021. This home sits on one of the largest lots in the area 2 ACRES!!! The renovation includes a new septic system (2021), HVAC systems (2021), roof (2020), new kitchen appliances and granite countertops, hot water heater (2021), new flooring throughout the whole house, recessed lighting throughout much of the main floor, everything is brand new. Comfortable and inviting, the family room has a modern fireplace, it is the perfect spot for relaxation. Continue to the living room is the eat-in kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a granite oversized island. The sliding glass doors lead to a new deck with incredible views overlooking the rear yard. The attraction of this home continues to the upper level with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. There is no lack of space in this house that does not provide a view of the private backyard. Continue the entertaining outside in the spectacular 2 acres patio where you can park your cars, boat, a motor home without or travel trailer without restrictions. Located within the Red Clay School District and close to major roads, restaurants, schools, parks, and entertainment, it does not get any better. Please hurry and schedule an appointment today! You will not be disappointed. Easy to show with immediate confirmation.

For open house information, contact Cristina Borla, Keller Williams - Greater Newark at 302-738-2300

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved.

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fmi8y_0c10LfaI00

206 Northern Oak Street, Middletown, 19709

3 Beds 3 Baths | $522,900 | 2,457 Square Feet | Built in None

Open and airy kitchen with pantry and oversized island. Cozy dining area adjacent to kitchen for enjoying casual meals. Luxurious owner's suite with dual walk-in closets and large bath. Hall walk-in closet for additional storage. Direct access to laundry room from garage. Covered porch to enjoy evenings outdoors.

For open house information, contact K. Hovnanians Four Seasons at Baymont Farms KFS-Delaware

Copyright © 2021 K. Hovnanian Companies, LLC. All rights reserved.

See more property details

The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newark, DE
ABOUT

With Newark Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

