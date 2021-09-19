On the hunt for a home in Columbia? These houses are on the market

(Columbia, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Columbia than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

8301 E. Dusty Rhodes Ln., Columbia, 65202 3 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1962

ONLINE ONLY AUCTION (Price listed is the starting bid & does not reflect the selling price). **9 Ac. In The Country, Perfect For A Small Hobby Farm** SELLS TO HIGH BIDDER, Open House Dates: Thursday, Sept. 9th | 4:30 - 5:30 pm & Sept. 16th | 12:00 - 1:00 pm Road Frontage on Liddell Ln. & Dusty Rhodes Ln., Two-Mile Prairie Elementary School District, 1,200+ Sq. Ft., Ranch Style, 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 Car Oversized Garage with Extra Storage Area, Older Barn with Two Horse Stalls, 4 Miles From I-70 & 1 Mile From N. Rt. Z, 8301 E. Dusty Rhodes Ln., Columbia, MO, Online Bidding Ends: Thursday, September 23rd at 12:30 pm.

For open house information, contact Tim Elliott, Atterberry Auction and Realty Company at 573-474-9295

2721 E. Alfalfa Dr., Columbia, 65202 3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,492 Square Feet | Built in 2000

ONLINE ONLY AUCTION (Price listed is the starting bid & does not reflect the selling price). Located in Hallsville School District Yet Close to Columbia, 1,400+ Sq. Ft., 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, Large Eat-In Kitchen, This Home Could Use Some TLC. Online Bidding Ends: Wednesday, September 29th at 12:30 p.m.

For open house information, contact Tim Elliott, Atterberry Auction and Realty Company at 573-474-9295

1704 Mckee Street, Columbia, 65202 2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 726 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Come check out this charming house located on a large double lot. Less than two miles from restaurants, a hardware store, and gas stations, this 2 bed 1 bath house is perfect for a couple or small family. This house is well maintained with a large carport to keep your vehicle out of the rain. This house has central heat and air with a gas furnace and washer and dryer hookups. The exceptionally large fenced in back and side yard are perfect for kids and pets alike. This property is made up of two lots located side by side totaling 0.72 acres. These two lots are being sold as a single property, however they could be sold separate in the future.

For open house information, contact Daniel Plain, Garriott & Associates Realty at 573-642-4484