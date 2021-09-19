CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

On the hunt for a home in Columbia? These houses are on the market

Columbia Daily
Columbia Daily
 4 days ago

(Columbia, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Columbia than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cuyZF_0c10LehZ00

8301 E. Dusty Rhodes Ln., Columbia, 65202

3 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1962

ONLINE ONLY AUCTION (Price listed is the starting bid & does not reflect the selling price). **9 Ac. In The Country, Perfect For A Small Hobby Farm** SELLS TO HIGH BIDDER, Open House Dates: Thursday, Sept. 9th | 4:30 - 5:30 pm & Sept. 16th | 12:00 - 1:00 pm Road Frontage on Liddell Ln. & Dusty Rhodes Ln., Two-Mile Prairie Elementary School District, 1,200+ Sq. Ft., Ranch Style, 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 Car Oversized Garage with Extra Storage Area, Older Barn with Two Horse Stalls, 4 Miles From I-70 & 1 Mile From N. Rt. Z, 8301 E. Dusty Rhodes Ln., Columbia, MO, Online Bidding Ends: Thursday, September 23rd at 12:30 pm.

For open house information, contact Tim Elliott, Atterberry Auction and Realty Company at 573-474-9295

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11019047)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TGJls_0c10LehZ00

2721 E. Alfalfa Dr., Columbia, 65202

3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,492 Square Feet | Built in 2000

ONLINE ONLY AUCTION (Price listed is the starting bid & does not reflect the selling price). Located in Hallsville School District Yet Close to Columbia, 1,400+ Sq. Ft., 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, Large Eat-In Kitchen, This Home Could Use Some TLC. Online Bidding Ends: Wednesday, September 29th at 12:30 p.m.

For open house information, contact Tim Elliott, Atterberry Auction and Realty Company at 573-474-9295

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11019065)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7YaL_0c10LehZ00

1704 Mckee Street, Columbia, 65202

2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 726 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Come check out this charming house located on a large double lot. Less than two miles from restaurants, a hardware store, and gas stations, this 2 bed 1 bath house is perfect for a couple or small family. This house is well maintained with a large carport to keep your vehicle out of the rain. This house has central heat and air with a gas furnace and washer and dryer hookups. The exceptionally large fenced in back and side yard are perfect for kids and pets alike. This property is made up of two lots located side by side totaling 0.72 acres. These two lots are being sold as a single property, however they could be sold separate in the future.

For open house information, contact Daniel Plain, Garriott & Associates Realty at 573-642-4484

Copyright © 2021 Jefferson City Area Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-JCABRMO-10061625)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Columbia, MO
Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
Hallsville, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Business
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Elliott
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Columbia Daily

Columbia Daily

Columbia, MO
82
Followers
234
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbia Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy