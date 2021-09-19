CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

House hunt Melbourne: See what's on the market now

(Melbourne, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Melbourne. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

211 Silver Oaks Road, Palm Bay, 32907

4 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,264 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Call the listing agent- Sheryl Stockstill 321-271-5112 for more information. Turn key assisted living home. Can be a SFH too.

1510 Marcello Drive, Melbourne, 32934

6 Beds 4 Baths | $664,800 | Single Family Residence | 3,127 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Splendid home masterfully designed to fit 4 bed, 3.5 bath, office, upstairs bonus room & large living areas for relaxed mingling. High volume & tray ceilings contribute to a lofty feeling & the wonderful kitchen has high-end cabinetry, granite counters, stacked wall ovens, cook top, long breakfast bar, kitchen island, WI pantry w frosted glass door & kitchen nook. The oversized laundry room including the front loaded washer/dryer is a dream & the 3 car garage is extra deep w floored attic on top. Deluxe owners suite with a seamless glass enclosed shower, arched clerestory windows providing daylight, classy vanity & soaking tub. 3 sets of sliders access the generous screened & trussed lanai w a beautiful summer kitchen, granite tops, sink, BBQ & 2 burners on natural gas. Wide lot on a cul-de-sac w groomed landscaping, rock beds & circular driveway. Located in desirable Veranda Place, an upscaled gated community close to multiple shopping malls, fresh produce, beaches & 60 min to Orland

799 De Groodt Road, Palm Bay, 32908

4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,147 Square Feet | Built in 2021

City water! Prime location & ''Brand New'', 2147 SQ FT living, 4 BR & 3 FB, huge family room, custom kitchen cabinets and elegant granite counter tops, an island with an upgraded light package, designer tiles through out the home. You can pick light grey, or light brown or dark brown. The kitchen cabinets are going to be white. There is exquisite granite counter tops in the kitchen and all the bathrooms. A stunning CBS home! No carpeting. When you walk into the front door, this home has a wide open floor plan, it flows nicely, which welcomes you & your guests. The Master is designed for a king & a queen, 2 sinks, shower & Roman tub, second suite, with a full bath! NO HOA and city water! To be built, 4 to 5 months.

1785 Emerson Drive, Palm Bay, 32909

4 Beds 3 Baths | $394,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,147 Square Feet | Built in 2022

City water & sewer! Prime location & ''Brand New'', 2147 SQ FT living, 4 BR & 3 FB, huge family room, custom kitchen cabinets and elegant granite counter tops, an island with an upgraded light package, designer tiles through out the home. You can pick light grey, or light brown or dark brown. The kitchen cabinets are going to be white, exquisite granite counter tops in the kitchen and all the bathrooms. A stunning CBS home! No carpeting. When you walk into the front door, this home has a wide open floor plan, it flows very nicely, which welcomes you & your guests. The Master is designed for a king & a queen, 2 sinks, shower & Roman tub. There is a second suite, with a full bath! NO HOA! To be built 5-8 months.

