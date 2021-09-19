Take a look at these homes on the Visalia market now

(Visalia, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Visalia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2600 N Shirk Road, Visalia, 93291 3 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,223 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Country Living in the City! Lovely 3 Bed/2 Bath w/POOL, Shop & RV Parking! Home was remodeled in '05, with newer plumbing, electric, paint, roof, etc. The home features a living room with built-ins, kitchen w/some stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, dining area in family room, newer vinyl laminate floors, bedrooms with built-in desks/shelves & inside laundry! The master bedroom offers a big walk-in closet, step-in shower & access to the beautiful backyard perfect for entertainment which offers a gated sparkling pool, pavilion patio, mature landscaping, 2 sheds, horseshoe pits, deep pit bbq, screened covered porch & private iron gate! The Shop is approx 1480 sq ft & features 220v, Compressor, swamp cooler, 1 bathroom & door big enough for RV!! Located in quiet neighborhood in NW Visalia on 1 Acre Lot! Must See!!

243 N L Street, Tulare, 93274 4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,943 Square Feet | Built in 1918

Rare find! Adorable home with lots of charm. 4 bedroom, 2 bath with a separate dressing room! If you like the uniqueness of older homes, this one will not disappoint. Side balcony off of living room is perfect for your morning coffee! Walking distance to restaurants. Extra large pantry, fenced garden area, gazebo, workshop and shed. Home is also zoned for business use. Home has window ac's and gas stove for heating. Make your appointment today!

210 Yellowstone Street, Tulare, 93274 4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Located in NW Tulare, this 4 bedroom, 2 full bath is listed to sell!!! Property features interior laundry room, a two car garage, high ceilings in common space and Master Bedroom with lots of windows throughout. A large cemented side accessway sits behind a security gate for additional car parking and or RV Parking. Bedrooms are clean with lots of natural AM and afternoon light. Nice large Master Bedroom with a walk in closet and bath. All bedrooms and common areas come with beautiful interior window shutters. Property has a large backyard space perfect for children and or pets, complete with an outdoor gazebo, fire pit, and horse shoe area as well as a full powered storage shed at far corner of property. Home is minutes from shopping and local amenities. Home is clean and move in ready!!!

306 N Simon Street, Visalia, 93292 4 Beds 2 Baths | $287,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1980

BACK ON THE MARKET 08/30. Renovated 4/2 single family home in an established neighborhood near Mill Creek Garden Park with easy freeway access near the Lovers Lane exit features newer laminate, trim, paint, lighting, and doors, and updated bathrooms w/ LVP flooring. Newer HVAC, water heater, & appliances. Nice views from kitchen & nook. Hallway bath accessible from yard for entertaining. Large master suite w/ attached bathroom. Upon walking in get greeted with large living/family area w/ fireplace & maintained kitchen w/ breakfast nook area. Step into massive backyard, plenty of room for pool ADU, gardening, & space for kids. Yard features automatic sprinklers & drip system. Front yard has established walnut tree, & creeping fig vines. Backyard features established lawn & California Sycamore trees. 2 car semi-detached garage off living room. A den off the nook is counted as a bedroom 11x10ft. Other rooms 12x11, 12x11, 13x16. NO CARPET & NO HOA!

