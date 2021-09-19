House hunt Springfield: See what’s on the market now

(Springfield, IL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Springfield. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

113 Seminole Drive, Springfield, 62704 5 Beds 3 Baths | $264,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Come check out this beautiful home in Country Club Estates. This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and many updates. Newly remodeled bathrooms, fireplace, and fresh paint throughout the home. Enjoy the screened in upper level deck and the peaceful patio. There are 3 bedrooms, including the master, and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Downstairs boasts 2 additional living spaces, a bar, 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. Located on the westside close to shopping, schools, restaurants, etc.

3190 Otter Lane, Springfield, 62712 3 Beds 2 Baths | $294,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,126 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Gorgeous home for sale in Beaver Creek Subdivision. This immaculate dwelling with full, partially finished basement is served by Rochester Schools. Soaring ceilings adorn the spacious great room and dining/sitting area. Other features include: granite counters, custom cabinetry, luxury vinyl flooring, fireplace, and newly renovated 3 season room. The outdoor private patio area that overlooks the basketball court is perfect for entertaining. Owner is a licensed real estate broker.

1919 Fairmont Drive, Springfield, 62702 3 Beds 1 Bath | $72,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Adorable Home in great, mature tree lined North-end neighborhood. Great for a first time homeowner or investment rental property. Fenced large backyard with patio overhang. Basement is partially finished and home has a lot of storage! Put your finishing touches on it and call it home!

1661 Leland Avenue, Springfield, 62704 4 Beds 4 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,548 Square Feet | Built in None

This Washington Park area home has not been on the market for over 30 years. It’s hard to imagine a prettier location than this one. Enjoy the all brick construction, maple kitchen with solid surface windows, finished waterproofed basement (transferrable warranty) w/ rec-room w/ 2nd fireplace, full bath, and 4th bedroom; separately heated and cooled sunroom w/ 3rd fireplace, large garage, master suite with private bath and true dressing area, plus the roof has a 50 yr warranty. Homes simply aren’t built like this anymore. Preinspected by B-safe with repairs made and sold as reported.

