CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, IL

House hunt Springfield: See what’s on the market now

Springfield Updates
Springfield Updates
 4 days ago

(Springfield, IL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Springfield. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8GXq_0c10LVhu00

113 Seminole Drive, Springfield, 62704

5 Beds 3 Baths | $264,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Come check out this beautiful home in Country Club Estates. This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and many updates. Newly remodeled bathrooms, fireplace, and fresh paint throughout the home. Enjoy the screened in upper level deck and the peaceful patio. There are 3 bedrooms, including the master, and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Downstairs boasts 2 additional living spaces, a bar, 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. Located on the westside close to shopping, schools, restaurants, etc.

For open house information, contact Sarah Quattrin Coombe, Keller Williams Capital at 217-303-8445

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-CA1009323)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AkYFG_0c10LVhu00

3190 Otter Lane, Springfield, 62712

3 Beds 2 Baths | $294,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,126 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Gorgeous home for sale in Beaver Creek Subdivision. This immaculate dwelling with full, partially finished basement is served by Rochester Schools. Soaring ceilings adorn the spacious great room and dining/sitting area. Other features include: granite counters, custom cabinetry, luxury vinyl flooring, fireplace, and newly renovated 3 season room. The outdoor private patio area that overlooks the basketball court is perfect for entertaining. Owner is a licensed real estate broker.

For open house information, contact Ronald Duff, RE/MAX Professionals at 217-787-7215

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-CA1009051)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sv8Ib_0c10LVhu00

1919 Fairmont Drive, Springfield, 62702

3 Beds 1 Bath | $72,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Adorable Home in great, mature tree lined North-end neighborhood. Great for a first time homeowner or investment rental property. Fenced large backyard with patio overhang. Basement is partially finished and home has a lot of storage! Put your finishing touches on it and call it home!

For open house information, contact Jered Dennis, Keller Williams Capital at 217-303-8445

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-CA1007491)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GKKIA_0c10LVhu00

1661 Leland Avenue, Springfield, 62704

4 Beds 4 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,548 Square Feet | Built in None

This Washington Park area home has not been on the market for over 30 years. It’s hard to imagine a prettier location than this one. Enjoy the all brick construction, maple kitchen with solid surface windows, finished waterproofed basement (transferrable warranty) w/ rec-room w/ 2nd fireplace, full bath, and 4th bedroom; separately heated and cooled sunroom w/ 3rd fireplace, large garage, master suite with private bath and true dressing area, plus the roof has a 50 yr warranty. Homes simply aren’t built like this anymore. Preinspected by B-safe with repairs made and sold as reported.

For open house information, contact Jim Fulgenzi, RE/MAX Professionals at 217-787-7215

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-CA1005031)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Real Estate
City
Springfield, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Springfield, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Real Estate Broker#Open House#Country Club Estates#Rochester Schools
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Springfield Updates

Springfield Updates

Springfield, IL
108
Followers
249
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Springfield Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy