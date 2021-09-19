CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Lafayette

Lafayette Digest
Lafayette Digest
 4 days ago

(Lafayette, LA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lafayette. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dF8kF_0c10LTwS00

3403 Highway 178, Sunset, 70584

3 Beds 2 Baths | $72,000 | 1,778 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This home sits on a large corner lot. Beautiful trees. A fireplace in living room. 2 car covered carport. Nice size closets in bedrooms. wood laminated floors. Don't miss out!

For open house information, contact None, Sky Universal Realty, LLC at 337-484-1502

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FANNIEMAE-D21005J)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWj9T_0c10LTwS00

107 Yvette Marie Drive, Lafayette, 70508

3 Beds 3 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in None

This home is centrally located right off Verot School Rd. Just repainted all the interior, added granite and updated the Mother in Law suite. The Mother in law Suite has a separate entrance, a half bathroom and a kitchen nook. The home has a nice back patio with fenced yard. Owner Agent

For open house information, contact Patti Rood, HUNCO Real Estate at 337-889-5711

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Acadiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAALA-21005797)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhpWX_0c10LTwS00

223 Rue De Frejus, Broussard, 70518

4 Beds 3 Baths | $529,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in None

The last remaining pond lot in beautiful MonJARDIN phase 1 is available for you to build your custom home using one of Acadiana's most prestigious builders; Rajun Cajun Construction. MonJARDIN is one of Broussard's best-kept secrets with wide roads, beautiful luxurious homes, a community swimming pool, large fishing ponds with fountains, elegant statues, and a neighborhood community center. When you build in MonJARDIN, you will work with an architect to design your perfect home from start to finish (this service is included in the price), you get to pick out all of your colors, finishes and selections within budget, and then you get to sit back and watch Rajun Cajun Construction make your dream home become a reality.

For open house information, contact Amel Kates, District South Real Estate Co. at 337-534-0555

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Acadiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAALA-21003010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vD2Eg_0c10LTwS00

207 Harbor Bend, Lafayette, 70508

3 Beds 2 Baths | $234,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Adorable Townhome in the center of Lafayette! This free-flowing open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with a living area, dining, and office/den space. The Master Suite downstairs boasts a large bedroom area with lots of natural lights, a large bathroom with a separate shower and soaking jacuzzi tub, and walk-in and walk-through closet. The Master closet walks through to the laundry area for ease when handling chores. Upstairs there are two large bedrooms with Nice sized walk in closets and a desk area in the landing area!

For open house information, contact STEFANIE TULLIA, Keller Williams - Alexandria/Pineville at 318-619-7796

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11734332)

Lafayette Digest

Lafayette Digest

Lafayette, LA
