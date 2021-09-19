CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaumont, TX

Top homes for sale in Beaumont

Beaumont News Watch
Beaumont News Watch
 4 days ago

(Beaumont, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Beaumont. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

15 N Av Constituyentes, None, 77710

1 Bed 2 Baths | $318,000 | Condominium | 1,291 Square Feet | Built in 2016

This beautiful PH in Playa del Carmen can be yours!! It is beautifully decorated and it has a private pool and a terrace. For and investment this development it is designed to provide the best return of investment with high added value thanks to its privileged location in downtown, right in front of shopping centers and restaurants, as well as few blocks from Fifth Avenue and the beach. As a part of the advantages, this Condo will operate as a 5 star hotel, It is consider the best project in Playa del Carmen. All units are delivered with luxury finishes, porcelain floors and fully furnished by the prestigious Italian firm Doimo.

For open house information, contact Laura R Pensa, The Keyes Company at 305-931-8920

Copyright © 2021 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A11057111)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lC7l5_0c10LS3j00

7780 Weaver Dr., Beaumont, 77706

3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,141 Square Feet | Built in None

Wonderful home in Dowlen West. With over 2100 SF, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, living room, den, dining room and inside utility room...what more could you ask for? How about wood floors, spacious rooms and updated kitchen and appliances. You'll also love the new French doors that open up to the back yard and the HVAC is only 5 years old. Make your appointment to see this well kept, lovely home today.

For open house information, contact BROCK BADGER, BRAND REALTY, LLC -- 9006275 at 409-866-7315

Copyright © 2021 Beaumont Board - Southeast Texas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORTX-221751)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TLdFa_0c10LS3j00

1307 S 16Th Street, Nederland, 77627

2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 880 Square Feet | Built in None

Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath, oversized 2 car carport on quiet street in Nederland. Updated with laminate and tile floors, newer roof. Big backyard with large storage building. Will make a great first home or rental.

For open house information, contact JON SYMMONDS, ACE REAL ESTATE at 409-729-2237

Copyright © 2021 Port Neches, Port Arthur, Nederland Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PNBRTX-83008)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwThV_0c10LS3j00

Price Opportunity, Playa Del Carmen, 77710

1 Bed 1 Bath | $116,000 | 538 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful one bedroom apartment with great price opportunity, close to 5th Avenue, and a great walking distance to the beach.For any additional information do not hesitate on contacting the listing agent he would be happy to attend you.

For open house information, contact Giovanni Rico, Engel & Volkers Playa del Carmen at +52-998-5808488

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-DTW1985)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Beaumont, TX
Business
City
Beaumont, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Nederland, TX
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Italian#The Keyes Company#Sf#French#Brand Realty#Llc#Ace Real Estate#Engel Volkers Playa
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Beaumont News Watch

Beaumont News Watch

Beaumont, TX
204
Followers
255
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beaumont News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy