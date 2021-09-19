Top homes for sale in Beaumont

(Beaumont, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Beaumont. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

15 N Av Constituyentes, None, 77710 1 Bed 2 Baths | $318,000 | Condominium | 1,291 Square Feet | Built in 2016

This beautiful PH in Playa del Carmen can be yours!! It is beautifully decorated and it has a private pool and a terrace. For and investment this development it is designed to provide the best return of investment with high added value thanks to its privileged location in downtown, right in front of shopping centers and restaurants, as well as few blocks from Fifth Avenue and the beach. As a part of the advantages, this Condo will operate as a 5 star hotel, It is consider the best project in Playa del Carmen. All units are delivered with luxury finishes, porcelain floors and fully furnished by the prestigious Italian firm Doimo.

7780 Weaver Dr., Beaumont, 77706 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,141 Square Feet | Built in None

Wonderful home in Dowlen West. With over 2100 SF, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, living room, den, dining room and inside utility room...what more could you ask for? How about wood floors, spacious rooms and updated kitchen and appliances. You'll also love the new French doors that open up to the back yard and the HVAC is only 5 years old. Make your appointment to see this well kept, lovely home today.

1307 S 16Th Street, Nederland, 77627 2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 880 Square Feet | Built in None

Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath, oversized 2 car carport on quiet street in Nederland. Updated with laminate and tile floors, newer roof. Big backyard with large storage building. Will make a great first home or rental.

Price Opportunity, Playa Del Carmen, 77710 1 Bed 1 Bath | $116,000 | 538 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful one bedroom apartment with great price opportunity, close to 5th Avenue, and a great walking distance to the beach.For any additional information do not hesitate on contacting the listing agent he would be happy to attend you.

