Las Cruces, NM

Check out these Las Cruces homes on the market

Las Cruces News Beat
 4 days ago

(Las Cruces, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Las Cruces will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WtbyZ_0c10LRB000

1252 Mission Nuevo Dr, Las Cruces, 88011

4 Beds 2 Baths | $268,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,911 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Unique opportunity just seconds away from the desirable Sonoma Ranch Golf Course with a view of the Organ Mountains. This immaculate condo is easy to maintain and in great condition. This spacious 4-bedroom 2-full bathroom features a great room with a kiva fireplace, open concept kitchen that offers plenty of prep space and room for entertaining, a spacious storage room on the first floor, tile floors and built-in shelves in the master bathroom on the upper floor. The property has a 2-car garage, and a drip irrigation system that provides for a lush green appearance with little maintenance. The East facing backyard is perfect for relaxing and enjoying your daily activities, and the top balcony has a great view of the Organ Mountains. As your forever home, vacation or winter home, this property WITH NO HOA has all you need and is centrally located close to all amenities, restaurants, shops, mall, Red Hawk and Sonoma Ranch golf courses, hospitals and all major highways. It is Las Cruces at its best!

For open house information, contact Francine Schneider, RE/MAX Classic Realty at 575-524-8788

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2102915)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dWWbO_0c10LRB000

4113 Espana Way, Las Cruces, 88011

3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,789 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Journey through the gates of the Pueblos at Alameda Ranch into this fantastic community with desert landscape situated between two arroyos. This home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, LARGE 2 Car Garage with insulated garage door and additional lighting. The Living Room, Dining and Kitchen all view to the completed and peaceful backyard through 2 windows and French doors with double screens. The Kitchen has a gourmet setup with Gas Cook-top, Built in Oven/Microwave vented hood and an island with raised bar-top for entertaining. Granite located in kitchen and baths. If you're looking for a perfect location with fantastic amenities look no further, gated access to the subdivision and a community pool for those hot summer days. UPGRADES: Gas Fireplace in Living Room Refrigerator Conveys, Washer/Dryer Convey, Under mount Lighting, Electronic Panel, Wired for Speakers, Alarm system, Insulated Garage Door. Easy access for Memorial/Mountain View Medical Center, NMSU, Shopping and Restaurants.

For open house information, contact Lee W Silverman, BHGRE Steinborn & Associates at 575-522-3698

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2102189)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKzKE_0c10LRB000

1905 Camino Del Rex, Las Cruces, 88001

3 Beds 2 Baths | $226,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,048 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Charming centrally located, well maintained and preserved 60's home. Upgraded to refrigerated air and has solar panels. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full bath and 3/4 bath, sunroom, office/flex room, 2 car garage with great attic storage space. Has a spacious back yard! Pool table does not convey.

For open house information, contact Perla Arroyos, BHGRE Steinborn & Associates at 575-522-3698

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2102918)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZvLPm_0c10LRB000

3901 Sonoma Springs Avenue, Las Cruces, 88011

1 Bed 1 Bath | $97,500 | Single Family Residence | 553 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Condominium located in the Sonoma Ranch Area. Second level 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Unit comes with all appliances and one designated, uncovered parking space. Outdoor swimming pool, gym and grill for outside cooking.

For open house information, contact Brett D Henson, BHGRE Steinborn & Associates at 575-522-3698

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2101720)

Las Cruces, NM
With Las Cruces News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

