Tyler-curious? These homes are on the market

(Tyler, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tyler will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

524 Park Heights, Tyler, 75701 3 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | 3,129 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Wrapped around the corner lot of one of Tyler's favorite streets is a classic 1950's style one level home with great bones! The home has been cared for meticulously, but the aesthetics have not been altered. The entry is open to the formal living and dinging room to the left and straight ahead leads to the family room with a wall of windows. All of the bedrooms are on one wing of the home. The garage leads to a full bath and a flex room opening up to the kitchen. The layout of this home is traditional and the way its situated on the lot provides plenty of space for the grassy backyard. Come and make this house your next home and enjoy all the beneftis of living in the heart of the historic Azalea District!

910 W Vance Street, Tyler, 75702 3 Beds 1 Bath | $154,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Right in the heart of Tyler, Texas is this quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bath, newly renovated, single family home, looking for a family. You're welcomed by a bonus room with a big bay window as you walk through the front door. Notice the new flooring throughout the entire home. Spacious bedrooms with deep closets, great natural sunlight, and the bathroom has been fully updated. Living room has built-in shelving, cabinets, & the kitchen has new appliances. Everything you could need, is right around the corner in this historic neighborhood. Shops, restaurants, parks, even the zoo is only a few blocks away! Don't ever worry about the kids being late to school because Ol' TJ Austin Elementary is your next door neighbor!

16271 Big Oak Bay Rd, Tyler, 75707 3 Beds 2 Baths | $730,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,979 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Lake living at its finest with this beautiful craftsman style waterfront property located on Lake Tyler East. Immaculate three bedroom, two bath with detached portico garage and breezeway; a shop and boathouse. This home was built in 2015 and is like new, just move right in with no worries. This home features a downstairs master with a on suite and second master upstairs with lake views from the balcony. Custom cabinetry, wood tile floors, wood ceilings, stone counter tops, huge closets, wood-burning stone fireplace, and a new roof are just a few of the extras that makes this home so special. The boathouse has two slips and a room for entertaining. Come live the dream on Lake

315 Amanda Court, Whitehouse, 75791 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,013 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Many new features in this beautiful brick home including a stunning pool oasis with six deck-jets nestled within a lovely landscaped back yard. Open floor plan with fire place makes entertaining friends and family perfect with large deck and vaulted covered porch. New updates include shingles on roof, gutters, painting inside and out, upgraded kitchen, new luxury plank flooring in kitchen, custom window shades and more. Immaculate front yard with sprinkler system and mature shade trees. Split bedroom floor plan with a bonus room. Located in a gated community minutes from downtown Whitehouse and close to Tyler. Located in award-winning Whitehouse school district.

