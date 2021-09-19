CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

Tyler-curious? These homes are on the market

Tyler News Watch
Tyler News Watch
 4 days ago

(Tyler, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tyler will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6blJ_0c10LQIH00

524 Park Heights, Tyler, 75701

3 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | 3,129 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Wrapped around the corner lot of one of Tyler's favorite streets is a classic 1950's style one level home with great bones! The home has been cared for meticulously, but the aesthetics have not been altered. The entry is open to the formal living and dinging room to the left and straight ahead leads to the family room with a wall of windows. All of the bedrooms are on one wing of the home. The garage leads to a full bath and a flex room opening up to the kitchen. The layout of this home is traditional and the way its situated on the lot provides plenty of space for the grassy backyard. Come and make this house your next home and enjoy all the beneftis of living in the heart of the historic Azalea District!

For open house information, contact Amy Egana, NextHome Neighbors at 903-954-4663

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-186812)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Uw6I_0c10LQIH00

910 W Vance Street, Tyler, 75702

3 Beds 1 Bath | $154,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Right in the heart of Tyler, Texas is this quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bath, newly renovated, single family home, looking for a family. You're welcomed by a bonus room with a big bay window as you walk through the front door. Notice the new flooring throughout the entire home. Spacious bedrooms with deep closets, great natural sunlight, and the bathroom has been fully updated. Living room has built-in shelving, cabinets, & the kitchen has new appliances. Everything you could need, is right around the corner in this historic neighborhood. Shops, restaurants, parks, even the zoo is only a few blocks away! Don't ever worry about the kids being late to school because Ol' TJ Austin Elementary is your next door neighbor!

For open house information, contact Alex Gough, Texas Ally Real Estate Group at 512-763-2559

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14654546)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jG0fA_0c10LQIH00

16271 Big Oak Bay Rd, Tyler, 75707

3 Beds 2 Baths | $730,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,979 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Lake living at its finest with this beautiful craftsman style waterfront property located on Lake Tyler East. Immaculate three bedroom, two bath with detached portico garage and breezeway; a shop and boathouse.  This home was built in 2015 and is like new, just move right in with no worries.  This home features a downstairs master with a on suite and second master upstairs with lake views from the balcony. Custom cabinetry, wood tile floors, wood ceilings, stone counter tops, huge closets, wood-burning stone fireplace, and a new roof are just a few of the extras that makes this home so special. The boathouse has two slips and a room for entertaining. Come live the dream on Lake

For open house information, contact Lance Jennings, RE/MAX Tyler at 903-581-7117

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14655078)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PNy6j_0c10LQIH00

315 Amanda Court, Whitehouse, 75791

3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,013 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Many new features in this beautiful brick home including a stunning pool oasis with six deck-jets nestled within a lovely landscaped back yard. Open floor plan with fire place makes entertaining friends and family perfect with large deck and vaulted covered porch. New updates include shingles on roof, gutters, painting inside and out, upgraded kitchen, new luxury plank flooring in kitchen, custom window shades and more. Immaculate front yard with sprinkler system and mature shade trees. Split bedroom floor plan with a bonus room. Located in a gated community minutes from downtown Whitehouse and close to Tyler. Located in award-winning Whitehouse school district.

For open house information, contact Jeanette Germany, Tankersley Real Estate at 903-963-5565

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14634445)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Whitehouse, TX
Local
Texas Business
Tyler, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Business
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Restaurants#Sprinkler#Tankersley Real Estate
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tyler News Watch

Tyler News Watch

Tyler, TX
101
Followers
254
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tyler News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy