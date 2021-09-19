Check out these homes for sale in Springfield now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

 4 days ago

(Springfield, MA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Springfield. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

339 Chicopee St., Granby, 01033

3 Beds 2 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,633 Square Feet | Built in 2019

New construction TO BE BUILT. This open floor plan ranch has three bedrooms and 2 baths with a two car garage. It has a master suite along with laundry/mud room, dining room, large family room and kitchen, has two additional bedrooms, a full bath. Can be built to spec or customized to fit your needs. Additional plans available or bring your own. House and lot sold as a package. Prices vary by plan. Lot is 1.48 acres that is level, cleared, and ready to build on. Scenic views of preserved farmland and Facing Rock wildlife management area. This unique lot has a possibility of a driveway on either Chicopee st. and or Carver st.

212 Main St, Wilbraham, 01095

4 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,075 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Through the years, this Wilbraham home has had an incredible amount of love poured into it by the original owners and their family! Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, this 1948 cape is a sincere combination of custom modern updates and preservation of original charm. You'll find gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the living and bedroom spaces. The kitchen features granite counters, a center island, custom pendant lighting, and exterior access to the deck! 2 bedrooms are located on the first floor as well as a tiled full bath. Custom ornate wallpapering on the stairway ceiling leads to the second floor and is also featured in the second full bath. The second floor bedrooms feature continued hardwood and closets. A partially finished walk-out basement adds bonus entertainment space as well as laundry. You'll love the privacy the backyard offers. It features a family built treehouse and shed, with plenty of yard leftover to make it your own! Showings by appointment only!

63 Bayberry Rd, Hampden, 01036

4 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,791 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Outstanding Opportunity to purchase a property way under budget! Buyers to assume the occupants. Private well and septic. : Neither seller or listing agent make any representations as to the accuracy of any information contained herein. Buyer/buyer agent must conduct their own due diligence, verification(s) and research and are relying solely on the results thereof. NO DISCLOSURES.

133 Green Tree Lane, Somers, 06071

4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,350 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Welcome to this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Somers, Connecticut. This home is close to the Massachusetts line and is on a private 1.79 acre lot. Enter into the family room with new wide plank flooring and cathedral ceiling. There is a pellet stove that will remain for cold winter nights. Family room has sliding glass doors that lead to a large deck overlooking a fabulous yard. There is an above ground pool with a great deck for lounging. The front and back yard has a 10 zone sprinkler system to keep the lawn lush and green. Family Room opens to a great eat in kitchen and dining room - perfect for entertaining. There is a front to back living room with an additional fireplace. Upstairs there are 4 good size bedrooms. Master bedroom has a full bath and large walk in closet. Hardwood floors throughout this home as well. Updated electric with 200 amp and an additional sub panel.

