South Bend, IN

Take a look at these homes on the South Bend market now

South Bend Digest
South Bend Digest
 4 days ago

(South Bend, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in South Bend will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjAxL_0c10LOm300

437 Grandview Avenue, South Bend, 46619

3 Beds 1 Bath | $53,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home with basement on one acre of mostly wooded property. Needs some TLC.

For open house information, contact Jared Ballou, McKinnies Realty, LLC Elkhart at 574-271-3440

(ID: realtor---3yd-ECBORIN-202124597)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lKU5_0c10LOm300

1118 South Street, Niles, 49120

3 Beds 3 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great location, close to dining, shopping, and professional services!! Three BR home in Brandywine School System features one full BA and two 1/2 BAs, new interior paint, hardwood floors, new flooring in kitchen and dining room, gas fireplace in living room, oak kitchen cabinets, & partially finished basement. Fenced in back yard with patio and shed. Laundry and 1/2 BA are located off of garage, also an exterior door which allows for a quick bathroom break if you are working or playing in the back yard. Family Room and storage room in the basement. Two car attached garage. Seller also offering 12 month Home Warranty for the buyer.

For open house information, contact Debra L Floor, Integrity R.E. Professionals, ERA Powered at 269-684-5030

(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMRIC-21105042)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECWrt_0c10LOm300

53742 Longwood Drive, South Bend, 46628

2 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Opportunity is knocking! This 672 Sq Ft 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch is gutted down to the studs, and is just waiting for you to make it yours! Tons of potential here and can be bought as a package with mls#202131325 for $134,900

For open house information, contact Brad Anderson, Re/Max County Wide 1st at 574-273-9547

(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBMARIN-202131327)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4be0gQ_0c10LOm300

19576 Kern Road, South Bend, 46614

3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,314 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Looking for the perfect home to spend the remainder of the summer? Here it is! This lovely 3-bedroom brick ranch is completely move-in ready. You will love the quiet country feel while being close to shopping, dining, and more. Your private oasis is right in the backyard. Some of the features include an in-ground pool with brand new liner and pump, pond, and over a 1/2 acre all fenced-in! Inside, you will find an updated kitchen, brand new flooring, and fresh paint. The spacious attached 2-garage is a huge bonus! The clean full basement can handle all of your storage needs and has plenty of room for your future man cave. Don't wait - this one will not last long!

For open house information, contact Drew Overmyer, At Home Realty Group at 574-968-0100

(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBMARIN-202132135)

South Bend Digest

South Bend Digest

South Bend, IN
